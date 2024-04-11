The Masters 2024: Exploring whats on the menu, prices and more

The legendary golf performances that take place there are not the only thing that makes the Masters Tournament world famous. The fan experience (known as patrons) has made it an iconic event, and the food served there has played an essential role in that.

The tournament is known for the low prices of the food served there. Augusta National has a long-standing reputation for having the lowest prices of any high-level sporting event in the world.

Many fans have been amazed over the years by this feature. It is not uncommon to hear or read comments about how the Masters Tournament maintains its prices even through inflation that is hitting the country in the midst of 2024.

Logically, the event has its signature food items, such as egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches. But these are by no means the only options served to patrons at Augusta National.

These are the offers and prices for the food available at the Masters:

SANDWICHES

Egg Salad - $1.50

Pimento Cheese - $1.50

Bar-B-Que - $3.00

Masters Club - $3.00

Ham & Cheese on Rye - $3.00

Classic Chicken - $3.00

Chicken Salad on Honey What - $3.00

BREAKFAST (Served until 10 am)

Masters Blend Fresh Brewed Coffee - $2.00

Breakfast Sandwich - $3.00

Chicken Biscuit - $2.00

Blueberry Muffin - $1.50

Fresh Mixed Fruit - $2.00

BEVERAGES

Soft Drinks - $2.00

Bottled Water - $2.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea - $2.00

Domestic Beer - $5.00

Import Beer - $5.00

Masters Crow's Nest Beer - $5.00

White Wine - $6.00

SNACKS

Chips - $1.50

Peanuts - $1.50

Southern Cheese Straws - $2.00

Cookies - $1.50

Georgia Pecan Caramel Popcorn - $1.50

Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich - $2.50

What other options do patrons have at the Masters Tournament?

The lucky patrons of the Masters have at their disposal a three-story merchandise store, where they can purchase all kinds of souvenirs related to the event. There is also a pro shop, where they can purchase golf equipment.

The club offers two options for VIP guests, "Berckmans Place" and "Map and Flag". Both offer different exclusive experiences at exclusive prices. "Berckmans Place" has a reported price of $6,000 per pass, while "Map and Flag" has a reported price of $17,000.