What is "Map and Flag" at the Masters 2024? Hospitality experience and more

The Masters Tournament is the most coveted title in professional golf, but it is also one of the most exclusive experiences available to golf fans. Augusta National Golf Club is famous for its exclusivity, and its latest hospitality initiative proves it.

"Map and Flag" is a hospitality initiative that debuts in 2024 at the Masters. It is a system of weekly passes valued at no less than $17,000 each, according to a Sports Business Journal report.

These premium passes include access to the hospitality venue as well as the tournament itself. This option also includes exclusive food and beverage options, as well as a sports bar and an exclusive merchandise shop.

At this new hospitality venue for the Masters, fans will enjoy more than 80 televisions broadcasting the event. "Map and Flag" will open at 6:30 a.m. and close one hour after the conclusion of each round.

The Masters organizers did not reveal how many "Map and Flag" passes were sold, although they did present the three facilities that will serve fans each day:

"The Grille": will serve breakfasts between 06:30 am and 10:00 am, and lunch/dinner from 11:00 am until closing time. Service will include The Masters' classic sandwiches.

will serve breakfasts between 06:30 am and 10:00 am, and lunch/dinner from 11:00 am until closing time. Service will include The Masters' classic sandwiches. "The Carvery": Will operate with the same hours as "The Grill" but specializes in Western-style breakfast and smoked beef brisket and pork ribs for lunch/dinner.

Will operate with the same hours as "The Grill" but specializes in Western-style breakfast and smoked beef brisket and pork ribs for lunch/dinner. "The Marketplace": Open from 06:30 am until the close of the event. It is designed for quick refreshments, including coffee, donuts and pastries in the mornings and fruit, salads, charcuterie, cheese, freshly shucked oysters and chilled shrimp cocktail from 11:00 am.

"Map and Flag" vs. Berckmans Place at the Masters

"Map and Flag" will be competing with "Berckmans Place" during the event. The latter is the hospitality option that has existed at Augusta National for 10 years and, until now, was the most exclusive option to enjoy the event.

"Berckmans Place" began operations in 2013 and, during its first season, sold out its 400 capacities (at $4,000 each) in a matter of minutes. In 2022, passes for this facility cost $6,000 each.

The price includes all patrons' (the name given to guests at Augusta National) consumption at any of the five "Berckmans Place" themed restaurants. The facility features a merchandise store and extra-scale replicas of the seventh, 14th and 16th greens.

The event will begin this Thursday, April 11, at Augusta National Golf Club. The event runs through April 14.