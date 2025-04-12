The Masters 2025: Odds & Bets after the cut

The Masters tournament at Augusta National has witnessed its first two rounds. Only 50 players and ties have made the cut, which was set at two over par. Notably, the cut line is much lower than last year's +6, meaning many big names are out of the tournament.

Brooks Koepka is one of those names who missed the cut. Sitting at one over par heading into the 18th hole on Friday, Koepka was steady to make the cut. However, a quadruple bogey eight on the final hole disturbed his momentum, pushing him to five over. It marked an exit for the four-time major winner and two-time Masters runner-up.

Others are 2017 champion Sergio Garcia, Cam Smith, and Will Zalatoris, who missed the cut. Additionally, two-time Masters winner Bernhard Langer also played his final round at Augusta. The 67-year-old had announced that the 2025 Masters would be his final appearance at the Masters. The German golfer was even par with just four holes left but dropped three strokes down the stretch to finish at +3.

Meanwhile, Justin Rose stands at the top of the leaderboard at eight under par. He started with a 65, followed by a solid second-round 71. Rose has not been in the top 10 at the Masters since 2017.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau is at seven under, and Rory McIlroy and Corey Corners are tied for third at six under. McIlroy is aiming to complete the career grand slam and win his first green jacket. He opened with a Thursday 72, followed by a second-round 66.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, McIlroy leads the Masters betting board at +330. DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler hold +360. Followed by Rose at +800 odds. Conners comes in at +1200, followed by Shane Lowry at +1600. Other notable odds include Tyrrell Hatton with +2000 odds and Collin Morikawa at +2500 odds.

Players who made the cut at the Masters 2025

Here's the list of players who advanced to the third round after making the cut at the Masters tournament.

1. Justin Rose (-8)

2. Bryson DeChambeau (-7)

T-3. Corey Conners (-6)

T-3. Rory McIlroy (-6)

T-5. Matt McCarty

T-5. Tyrrell Hatton

T-5. Shane Lowry

T-5. Scottie Scheffler

T-9. Jason Day

T-9. Rasmus Højgaard

T-9. Viktor Hovland

T-12. Ludvig Åberg

T-12. Sungjae Im

T-12. Hideki Matsuyama

T-12. Collin Morikawa

T-12. Patrick Reed

T-17. Tommy Fleetwood

T-17. Brian Harman

T-17. Michael Kim

T-17. Davis Riley

T-17. Xander Schauffele

T-22. Sam Burns

T-22. Nico Echavarria

T-22. Harris English

T-22. Bubba Watson

T-22. Min Woo Lee

T-27. Daniel Berger

T-27. Wyndham Clark

T-27. Matt Fitzpatrick

T-27. Tom Hoge

T-27. Max Homa

T-27. Aaron Rai

T-27. Nick Taylor

T-27. Sahith Theegala

T-27. Justin Thomas

T-27. Davis Thompson

T-37. Brian Campbell

T-37. Byeong Hun An

T-37. Maverick McNealy

T-40. Akshay Bhatia

T-40. Patrick Cantlay

T-40. Max Greyserman

T-40. Stephan Jaeger

T-40. Zach Johnson

T-40. Tom Kim

T-40. Denny McCarthy

T-40. Joaquin Niemann

T-40. J.T. Poston

T-40. Jon Rahm

T-40. Charl Schwartzel

T-40. J.J. Spaun

T-40. Jordan Spieth

T-40. Danny Willett

