The Memorial Tournament 2024 power rankings: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy on top

The Memorial Tournament won't have reigning PGA Tour winner Robert MacIntyre, but it will have an otherwise full field of talent. While not all of the best golfers played last weekend at the RBC Canadian Open, plenty of them are back in action this week and it should make for a very good tournament. Without further ado, here are the power rankings of the top members of the Memorial field.

The best of The Memorial Tournament field

6) Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland is back in play this week

After a very up-and-down year, Viktor Hovland appears to have returned to form. Last time out, he shot -18 in a Major tournament. This week, he does have to contend with a lot of really good golfers, but those words could also be used to describe the Norwegian.

5) Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala is looking to dominate The Memorial Tournament

Sahith Theegala is in pretty good form this year, with five top-10 finishes to his name. He doesn't have a win yet but has played quality golf. He is finally beginning to return to places he's played before, and the experience has paid off. He tied for fifth at the Memorial Tournament in 2022.

4) Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa is looking to grab a win at the Memorial Tournament

Collin Morikawa has been in the top five in his last two starts. He will also have a particular desire to win this tournament after back spasms forced him to withdraw last year. He was two shots off the lead after 54 holes when he left the competition in 2023 and thus will be out to give it another shot in 2024.

3) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele won a Major tournament

The last time Xander Schauffele played, he shot an astonishing 21 under par at the PGA Championship. It took him a while to break through with a Major win, but he has officially arrived and has had the most recent success of anyone in the field.

2) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has played well

Rory McIlroy has been excellent of late. He and Shane Lowry won the Zurich Classic before McIlroy took the Wells Fargo Championship crown. He was top 12 at the PGA Championship and finished in the top five at the RBC Canadian Open. He's in better form than most others on tour right now and one of the best in the world.

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is the best in the world right now

Moving forward, Scottie Scheffler will be aiming to be at the top of every field he's in. He has been the betting favorite for most starts this year, and it's almost impossible to disagree with the logic of that. The Memorial Tournament does have a lot of good golfers, but that rarely ever matters to Scheffler. He's been top three in his last two starts at the Memorial.