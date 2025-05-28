The Memorial Tournament 2025 expert picks: 5 players who could stand out

The Memorial Tournament 2025 is scheduled to take place at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, from Thursday, May 29, to Sunday, June 1. As the penultimate Signature Event on the PGA Tour calendar, it will feature a 72-player field competing over four days for a $20 million purse.

The field includes some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour. According to oddsmakers, Scottie Scheffler is the tournament favorite, while Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas are also among the top contenders this week.

In this article, we’ll take a look at five expert picks who could make a strong impression at Muirfield Village.

The Memorial Tournament 2025 expert picks

1) Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin won the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Ben Griffin enters Muirfield Village fresh off his first-ever solo PGA Tour win. In addition to that, he owns a Zurich Classic title and four other top-10 finishes this season.

Speaking of his tournament record, Griffin hasn't made a cut here so far, but this time, he is +6000 to win another title this season.

2) Denny McCarthy

Denny McCarthy (Image Source: Getty)

Denny McCarthy has two top-five finishes at Muirfield Village, and one can expect him to perform well again. Regarding recent form, he hasn't missed a cut this season.

3) Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick at the Masters, Round Two (Image Source: Getty)

Matt Fitzpatrick has found some good form recently, with T23 and T8 finishes earlier this month. Additionally, he has posted T9 and T5 results at Muirfield Village, and he'll be hoping to continue the strong run this week.

The former US Open champion is listed at +5000 to win his first title in two years.

4) Sam Burns

Sam Burns (Image Source: Imagn)

Sam Burns has recorded three top-20 finishes in his last four starts and also finished inside the top 20 in the past two editions of the Memorial Tournament. According to SportsLine, he is +5000 to lift the trophy this week.

5) Tony Finau

Tony Finau at the PGA Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Tony Finau has secured two top-20 finishes in his last two PGA Tour starts. Speaking of his track record at the Memorial Tournament, he has made five cuts in eight starts, and all of them have resulted in top-15 finishes.

Finau is also listed at +5000 to claim his first title in two years.

