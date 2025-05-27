The Memorial Tournament 2025 odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour returns to Ohio this week for the Memorial Tournament 2025. The penultimate Signature Event is scheduled to take place from Thursday, May 29, to Sunday, June 1, at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.
The Memorial Tournament 2025 field features most of the top stars competing for the $20 million purse. However, the event will miss Rory McIlroy, who has opted out of this week's tournament.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler returns as the tournament favorite. The World No. 1 has already claimed two titles this month, including the PGA Championship 2025.
According to SportsLine odds, Scottie Scheffler is +280 to win his third title this season. Last year, the three-time major champion secured a one-shot win over Collin Morikawa to capture the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event for the first time.
Xander Schauffele, at +1400, is a distant second favorite but has struggled with consistency since returning from injury. Collin Morikawa (+1600), Justin Thomas (+1800), and Patrick Cantlay (+200) round out the top five favorites at the Memorial Tournament. For the uninitiated, Cantlay has won here twice in the last five editions.
The Memorial Tournament 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Memorial Tournament 2025 (As per SportsLine):
