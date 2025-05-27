The Memorial Tournament 2025 odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour returns to Ohio this week for the Memorial Tournament 2025. The penultimate Signature Event is scheduled to take place from Thursday, May 29, to Sunday, June 1, at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

Ad

The Memorial Tournament 2025 field features most of the top stars competing for the $20 million purse. However, the event will miss Rory McIlroy, who has opted out of this week's tournament.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler returns as the tournament favorite. The World No. 1 has already claimed two titles this month, including the PGA Championship 2025.

According to SportsLine odds, Scottie Scheffler is +280 to win his third title this season. Last year, the three-time major champion secured a one-shot win over Collin Morikawa to capture the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event for the first time.

Ad

Trending

Xander Schauffele, at +1400, is a distant second favorite but has struggled with consistency since returning from injury. Collin Morikawa (+1600), Justin Thomas (+1800), and Patrick Cantlay (+200) round out the top five favorites at the Memorial Tournament. For the uninitiated, Cantlay has won here twice in the last five editions.

The Memorial Tournament 2025 odds explored

Patrick Cantlay is a two-time champion at the Memorial Tournament 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the odds for the Memorial Tournament 2025 (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler: +280

Xander Schauffele: +1400

Collin Morikawa: +1600

Justin Thomas: +1800

Patrick Cantlay: +2000

Ludvig Åberg: +2200

Viktor Hovland: +3000

Corey Conners: +3300

Tommy Fleetwood: +3300

Hideki Matsuyama: +3500

Jordan Spieth: +3500

Sepp Straka: +4000

Si Woo Kim: +4000

Shane Lowry: +4000

Daniel Berger: +4500

Denny McCarthy: +4500

Tony Finau: +5000

Sam Burns: +5000

Russell Henley: +5000

Sungjae Im: +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +5000

Keegan Bradley: +5500

Maverick McNealy: +6000

Harris English: +6000

Ben Griffin: +6000

Robert MacIntyre: +6500

Max Homa: +7000

Adam Scott: +7500

J.J. Spaun: +8000

J.T. Poston: +8000

Rickie Fowler: +8000

Aaron Rai: +8000

Akshay Bhatia: +8000

Wyndham Clark: +8000

Byeong Hun An: +8000

Alex Noren: +8000

Sahith Theegala: +8000

Min Woo Lee: +9000

Taylor Pendrith: +9000

Mackenzie Hughes: +9000

Andrew Novak: +10000

Davis Thompson: +10000

Michael Kim: +11000

Justin Rose: +11000

Sam Stevens: +11000

Brian Harman: +11000

Stephan Jaeger: +12000

Ryan Gerard: +12000

Eric Cole: +12000

Matt Kuchar: +12000

Max Greyserman: +12000

Thomas Detry: +12000

Ryan Fox: +12000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +12000

Kevin Yu: +12000

Cameron Young: +12000

Jhonattan Vegas: +15000

Jacob Bridgeman: +15000

Matti Schmid: +15000

Alex Smalley: +15000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More