The Memorial Tournament 2025 odds and top bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 27, 2025 05:38 GMT
PGA: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at the Memorial Tournament (Image Source: Imagn)

The PGA Tour returns to Ohio this week for the Memorial Tournament 2025. The penultimate Signature Event is scheduled to take place from Thursday, May 29, to Sunday, June 1, at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

The Memorial Tournament 2025 field features most of the top stars competing for the $20 million purse. However, the event will miss Rory McIlroy, who has opted out of this week's tournament.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler returns as the tournament favorite. The World No. 1 has already claimed two titles this month, including the PGA Championship 2025.

According to SportsLine odds, Scottie Scheffler is +280 to win his third title this season. Last year, the three-time major champion secured a one-shot win over Collin Morikawa to capture the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event for the first time.

Xander Schauffele, at +1400, is a distant second favorite but has struggled with consistency since returning from injury. Collin Morikawa (+1600), Justin Thomas (+1800), and Patrick Cantlay (+200) round out the top five favorites at the Memorial Tournament. For the uninitiated, Cantlay has won here twice in the last five editions.

The Memorial Tournament 2025 odds explored

Patrick Cantlay is a two-time champion at the Memorial Tournament 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)
Here's a look at the odds for the Memorial Tournament 2025 (As per SportsLine):

  • Scottie Scheffler: +280
  • Xander Schauffele: +1400
  • Collin Morikawa: +1600
  • Justin Thomas: +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay: +2000
  • Ludvig Åberg: +2200
  • Viktor Hovland: +3000
  • Corey Conners: +3300
  • Tommy Fleetwood: +3300
  • Hideki Matsuyama: +3500
  • Jordan Spieth: +3500
  • Sepp Straka: +4000
  • Si Woo Kim: +4000
  • Shane Lowry: +4000
  • Daniel Berger: +4500
  • Denny McCarthy: +4500
  • Tony Finau: +5000
  • Sam Burns: +5000
  • Russell Henley: +5000
  • Sungjae Im: +5000
  • Matt Fitzpatrick: +5000
  • Keegan Bradley: +5500
  • Maverick McNealy: +6000
  • Harris English: +6000
  • Ben Griffin: +6000
  • Robert MacIntyre: +6500
  • Max Homa: +7000
  • Adam Scott: +7500
  • J.J. Spaun: +8000
  • J.T. Poston: +8000
  • Rickie Fowler: +8000
  • Aaron Rai: +8000
  • Akshay Bhatia: +8000
  • Wyndham Clark: +8000
  • Byeong Hun An: +8000
  • Alex Noren: +8000
  • Sahith Theegala: +8000
  • Min Woo Lee: +9000
  • Taylor Pendrith: +9000
  • Mackenzie Hughes: +9000
  • Andrew Novak: +10000
  • Davis Thompson: +10000
  • Michael Kim: +11000
  • Justin Rose: +11000
  • Sam Stevens: +11000
  • Brian Harman: +11000
  • Stephan Jaeger: +12000
  • Ryan Gerard: +12000
  • Eric Cole: +12000
  • Matt Kuchar: +12000
  • Max Greyserman: +12000
  • Thomas Detry: +12000
  • Ryan Fox: +12000
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +12000
  • Kevin Yu: +12000
  • Cameron Young: +12000
  • Jhonattan Vegas: +15000
  • Jacob Bridgeman: +15000
  • Matti Schmid: +15000
  • Alex Smalley: +15000
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

