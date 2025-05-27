The Memorial Tournament 2025 past results: Last 10 years winners explored

The Memorial Tournament is the PGA Tour's next stop. The event will take place at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, from May 29 to June 1, with a purse of $20 million.

The tournament has had many editions in the past, and it has seen various winners in the last ten years. Here's a list of the last ten triumphants of the Memorial Tournament:

The Past ten winners of the Memorial Tournament

#1. Scottie Scheffler (2024)

Scottie Scheffler - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler won the Memorial Tournament in 2024 with an 8-under, after defeating Collin Morikawa with a one-stroke lead and Adam Hadwin with a four-stroke lead.

#2. Viktor Hovland (2023)

Viktor Hovland - Source: Imagn

Viktor Hovland won the PGA Tour event in 2023 in a playoff round against Denny McCarthy after both golfers tied for a 7-under following the fourth round. Hovland’s lowest score throughout the tournament was in the third round, which saw 69 with six birdies.

#3. Billy Horschel (2022)

Billy Horschel - Source: Imagn

Billy Horschel won the 2022 edition with a 13-under and an even-par score in the fourth round. He shot 70 in the first round with three birdies, followed by 68 in the second round with four birdies. The third and fourth rounds saw 65 and 72 with seven and one birdie, respectively.

#4. Patrick Cantlay (2021)

Patrick Cantlay- Source: Imagn

Patrick Cantlay won the 2021 Memorial Tournament with a 13-under. He shot 69 in the first round, followed by 67 in the second. The third and fourth rounds saw 68 and 71, respectively.

#5. Jon Rahm (2020)

Jon Rahm - Source: Imagn

Jon Rahm won this edition of the event by defeating Ryan Palmer with a three-shot victory. His last round score was 3-over in the 2020 Memorial Tournament.

#6. Patrick Cantlay (2019)

Patrick Cantlay- Source: Imagn

Patrick Cantlay won the tournament in 2019 by surpassing Adam Scott with a two-shot lead and Martin Kaymer with a four-shot lead. Cantly won with a fourth-round score of 8 under in the tournament.

#7. Bryson DeChambeau (2018)

Bryson DeChambeau - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau won the 2018 Memorial Tournament with a 15-under. He scored 69 in the first round with four birdies and 67 in the second round with eight birdies. The third and fourth rounds saw 66 and 71 with six and three birdies, respectively.

#8. Jason Dufner (2017)

Jason Dufner - Source: Imagn

Jason Dufner won the tournament with a 13-under and defeated Rickie Fowler and Anirban Lahiri with a three-shot lead. He scored 4-under in the fourth round of the event.

#9. William McGirt (2016)

William McGirt - Source: Imagn

William McGirt won the 2016 edition of the event by scoring 15-under par. He won $1,530,000 in prize money with 500 FedEx points.

#10. David Lingmerth (2015)

PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii - Second Round - Source: Imagn

David Lingmerth won the 2015 edition with 67 in the first round, followed by 65 in the second and 72 in the third round. The last round saw 69. He bagged $1,116,000 from the event.

