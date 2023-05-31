“The real voice of reason. Take notes, Rory!” – Fans react to Jon Rahm’s calls for including LIV Golf players in The Ryder Cup

Professional golfer Jon Rahm made a shocking announcement, calling for LIV Golf players to be allowed to compete in The Ryder Cup.

The World No. 1 emphasised the value of cooperation and fair competition and questioned the established parameters of the coveted competition.

"It’s a little sad to me that politics have gotten in the way of such a beautiful event…Again, it’s the best Europeans against the best Americans, period. And whatever is going on, who is playing LIV and who is not playing LIV to me shouldn’t matter,” Rahm said.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF Jon Rahm says LIV players should be eligible to play in The Ryder Cup: “…It’s a little sad to me that politics have gotten in the way of such a beautiful event…Again, it’s the best Europeans against the best Americans, period. And whatever is going on, who is playing LIV… Jon Rahm says LIV players should be eligible to play in The Ryder Cup: “…It’s a little sad to me that politics have gotten in the way of such a beautiful event…Again, it’s the best Europeans against the best Americans, period. And whatever is going on, who is playing LIV… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🏆🇺🇸🇪🇺 Jon Rahm says LIV players should be eligible to play in The Ryder Cup: “…It’s a little sad to me that politics have gotten in the way of such a beautiful event…Again, it’s the best Europeans against the best Americans, period. And whatever is going on, who is playing LIV… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LZtrT325s9

The Ryder tournament, a biannual competition between European and American golfers, has long been regarded as a representation of the antagonism and unity that exist between the two continents. Jon Rahm's request to include players from LIV Golf, a freshly established league that seeks to revolutionise the game, poses a challenge to the established structure and sparks a divisive discussion regarding eligibility.

Rahm's passionate plea ignited a heated discussion among fans and other athletes. Fans rushed to Twitter and other sites to express their opinions on the matter and social media platforms erupted with conflicting reactions.

"The real voice of reason," one fan wrote on Twitter. Rory, take notes! "

"The broader point Rahm is making is that it’s absurd that an entire generation of Europe’s greatest Ryder Cup players can’t be involved at any level from playing to vice captain to captain bc of a business war plain and simple and he’s absolutely right. The Ryder Cup should be above this".

GolfWarsPundit @BobSuraFans @Imboredbrother @NUCLRGOLF The broader point Rahm is making is that it’s absurd that an entire generation of Europe’s greatest Ryder Cup players can’t be involved at any level from playing to vice captain to captain bc of a business war plain and simple and he’s absolutely right. The Ryder Cup should be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @Imboredbrother @NUCLRGOLF The broader point Rahm is making is that it’s absurd that an entire generation of Europe’s greatest Ryder Cup players can’t be involved at any level from playing to vice captain to captain bc of a business war plain and simple and he’s absolutely right. The Ryder Cup should be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"His OWGR comments will go down in history"

While some spectators and commentators have applauded Rahm for taking a progressive stand, arguing that it would improve the competition and raise the overall standard of the event, others have expressed concerns over the potential dilution of the European-American rivalry that has been a key component of the tournaments' appeal.

"100% and players know more than the gray hair execs who are the best golfers and gives the team the best chance. Automatic qualifiers should have a say in the Captain’s picks. It’s their team."

Gopher @Bushwood__CC



Automatic qualifiers should have a say in the Captain’s picks. It’s their team. @NUCLRGOLF 100% and players know more than the gray hair execs who are the best golfers and gives the team the best chance.Automatic qualifiers should have a say in the Captain’s picks. It’s their team. @NUCLRGOLF 100% and players know more than the gray hair execs who are the best golfers and gives the team the best chance. Automatic qualifiers should have a say in the Captain’s picks. It’s their team.

"He’s right of course. Ryder Cup is the pinnacle of golf. Has to be best vs best. It would help the US more however, as would allow Brooks, BDC, DJ into the team. Europe? Maybe Sergio, Poulter at a push? US clear favs, but doesn’t always count for much in RC!"

Rob Redmile @RobRedmile

Ryder Cup is the pinnacle of golf.

Has to be best vs best.

It would help the US more however, as would allow Brooks, BDC, DJ into the team.

Europe? Maybe Sergio, Poulter at a push?

US clear favs, but doesn’t always count for much in RC! @NUCLRGOLF He’s right of course.Ryder Cup is the pinnacle of golf.Has to be best vs best.It would help the US more however, as would allow Brooks, BDC, DJ into the team.Europe? Maybe Sergio, Poulter at a push?US clear favs, but doesn’t always count for much in RC! @NUCLRGOLF He’s right of course. Ryder Cup is the pinnacle of golf. Has to be best vs best. It would help the US more however, as would allow Brooks, BDC, DJ into the team. Europe? Maybe Sergio, Poulter at a push?US clear favs, but doesn’t always count for much in RC!

Jon Rahm and The Ryder Cup 2023

The 2023 Ryder Cup, scheduled to be held at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy, has generated considerable discussion among golfers as a result of Jon Rahm's desire for LIV Golf players to be included.

2018 Ryder Cup - European Team Photocall

Rahm's worry arises from the tournament's historical background as he worries about a potential return to the years before 1979, when American golfers dominated the competition because only British and Irish golfers were allowed to enter.

To illustrate the benefits of competition diversification, the European side has won 12 of the last 21 Ryder Cups since the addition of players from continental Europe. Furthermore, since 1993, the US has been unable to triumph on European land.

Top players are increasingly in agreement that the tournament should change to allow participation by the best players in the world, regardless of the tour they compete on, despite disagreements among fans and experts. This viewpoint highlights the value of preserving the greatest level of competitiveness by making sure that the best players represent each side.

2018 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches

The 2023 Ryder Cup is fast approaching, putting the organisers and golfing authorities in the spotlight as they decide the future of LIV Golf players' eligibility and the potential effects it could have on the competition.

Poll : 0 votes