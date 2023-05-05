“The rules exist so there’s no arguments” - Pro gambler explains ‘gamblers’ rules’ in golf 

Gambling on the golf field is common but not many know about the “gamblers’ rules” in golf. Most recently, Ben Lamb, a professional gambler and avid golfer, came out to explain the big-money games and their unwritten rules.

Speaking on this week’s Subpar Podcast, Lamb explained the “gambler’s rules” along with the experience of playing his pro-am round with Tiger Woods.

Explaining the questionable term, the pro gambler and golfer said that it was merely a rule that meant the ball wasn’t moved while in play. He explained that the ball will not be allowed to be moved even if it was sitting on a crack in the cart path. He further explained that the rules were in place so “there are no arguments.”

Ben Lamb said, via the Subpar Podcast:

“Basically, you don’t move the ball. If your ball is on the cart path, it’s not a free drop. You play it from there. If it’s in the crack of a cart path, you move it to another part of the cart path.”

The pro gambler said that the only exception to the rule would be if the ball was stuck on something like the root of a tree. Lamb said that the rule on the big-money matches will be flexible if the shot could produce potential damage or injury.

“The rules exist so there are no arguments. It’s very easy — you can’t move your ball. And if you want, you can beg me to move your ball, and I can move it from the crack [of a cart path] to the other part of the cart path, but I have to move your ball," he added.

What is 'greasing' in golf gambling terms?

Ben Lamb also broke down “greasing” in golf gambling terms. He revealed that it is simply the process of greasing the club with products like Vaseline or chapstick.

He said:

“So, what’s commonly referred to as grease is basically just like Vaseline or chapstick, and if you put it on the face of your driver or really any club, I mean, it will go straight, high, long. If you hit a 30-yard cut or slice, it will be like a five-yard cut now and it will go high and tower, go straight, it rolls out.”

Lamb claimed that all of his gambling buddies were ‘greasers.’ He stated that he only started using the trick because of his co-players. Further justifying greasing, Lamb said that it “definitely makes golf way easier.” The gambler said that he had a 7 or 8 handicap with the grease, which fell to a 9 or 10 without the Vaseline.

However, he went on to reveal that he stopped the greasing game around 10 years ago. Lamb said that he’d gotten better over the years and didn’t need the gambler moves to make a good swing anymore.

Poll : 0 votes