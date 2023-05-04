What is Patrick Mahomes' golf handicap? Exploring Chiefs superstar's ability ahead of The Match

Patrick Mahomes is set to appear on The Match once again. The golf exhibition is set to take center stage in June inside the city of Las Vegas, and Mahomes will have the chance to showcase his acclaimed improved golf skills live on TNT.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will be making his second appearance in The Match. He appeared in the sixth edition in 2022. He played alongside Buffalo Bills signal-caller, Josh Allen, in an edition that saw the pair lose out to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

He will be teaming up with teammate, Travis Kelce, in a matchup against Golden State Warriors Steph Curry and Klay Thompson at the Wynn Golf Club on June 29. This edition is set to be a contest between key players of the reigning NFL and NBA champions.

CNN @CNN The NFL is set to take on the NBA in this year's edition of "The Match," as Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce face Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on June 29

Mahomes has a handicap of 7.7 on Golf.com. This ranks the quarterback as the second-best among football players who enjoy the sport. Comparatively, Aaron Rodgers has a handicap of 4.6, Tom Brady is at 8.1, and Josh Allen is at 9.0.

The Chiefs quarterback has steadily honed his golf skills over the years. His passion for the sport has also massively increased since he started playing in the NFL. According to Mahomes himself, he started getting involved in golf at a young age, visiting the course with his father.

There's evidently a significant improvement in the quarterback's golf game since he last appeared on The Match. Mahomes has a reputation for throwing the ball over long distances on the football field. This skill also translates brilliantly to the game of golf.

The NFL MVP has an impressive ability to send the ball far down the fairway, showcasing one of the best driving games among football players. Mahomes also mentioned he has taken time to improve his driving game this offseason with Hank Kuehne's assistance.

Field Yates @FieldYates This should be fun: this year's edition of The Match will be Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Chiefs vs. Warriors.



The four will compete over 12 holes at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. This should be fun: this year's edition of The Match will be Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Chiefs vs. Warriors. The four will compete over 12 holes at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Patrick Mahomes' previous appearance on The Match

Patrick Mahomes' first appearance on the match play golf challenge in 2022 didn't end as he would have wished. He and Josh Allen lost to veteran QBs Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers by just one hole. The matchup took place at the Wynn Golf Club.

He will be seeking to end on the winning side this time against a team that has Steph Curry, who had once lost the contest also. Curry teamed up with legendary quarterback, Peyton Manning, to face a team consisting of Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley.

Both Mahomes and Curry will seek to change their tides on the golf exhibition show airing live on TNT this time. The aim to secure a win by the two is expected to further add some more excitement to the highly anticipated golf contest.

