Fans were divided after Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney made a comment about the current PGA Tour. According to Haney, it's now easier 'than ever' to win on the Tour. In a recent tweet, the American professional golf instructor slammed the media, claiming they are not reporting this tendency of the game played on the circuit.

Hank Haney, who has coached such talents on the Tour as Tiger Woods and Mark O'Meara, shocked members of the golf world with his comment. Many criticized him on social media. However, the community had mixed reactions, with some observers supporting him too.

"Not one member of the Corrupt Golf Media has written an article or talked about how it’s easier than ever to win on the PGA Tour, which is one of the many reasons why they are charter members of the CGM," Haney tweeted.

Haney's tweet was reshared by NUCLR GOLF on their X account, asking fans for their opinions.

Golf enthusiasts took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with some agreeing with Haney.

"The talent is certainly thinned down now."

Meanwhile, one fan representing the other side of fans' opinions commented that winning on the PGA Tour is still hard.

"It’s harder than ever."

Another fan opposed Haney's comment by highlighting the recently concluded Rocket Mortgage Classic that was played at Detroit Golf Club. The PGA Tour event featured a full field of over 150 players and after a tough competition, Cam Davis took the trophy home.

"Not true at all. Even in an event like Detroit with none of the big names there, you still have to beat 150 players to hoist the trophy. That remains a much more daunting task than winning a LIV event," the fan said.

Yet another fan supported Tiger Woods' former coach, claiming it is easy to win on the PGA Tour now that several good players, including Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith and Tyrrell Hatton have joined the breakaway circuit.

"No doubt…most of the good players are on the LIV," the user commented.

Here are a few more reactions from fans to the post on X:

All about Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney

Hank Haney is an American professional golf instructor known for working with the legendary Tiger Woods and renowned American golfer Mark O'Meara. He worked with Woods for around six years before they parted ways in 2010.

Hank Haney has enjoyed a successful career as a golf instructor and has received numerous awards over the years. In 2003, he received the Best of Dallas award from D Magazine, while Golf Digest ranked him as the No. 4 best teacher on their 2000 and 2002 lists. He was also included in Golf World's 'Top 50 golf personalities worldwide' in 2000. Furthermore, in 1993, Haney was named the PGA Teacher of the Year.

