“The WhatsApp group is going to be lit” – Fans react as PGA Tour announces 2023 Player Advisory Council 

The PGA Tour on Monday announced its 16-member Player Advisory Council. The American circuit, led by Commissioner Jay Monahan, revealed the full list of future series leaders.

The announcement revealing the 16-member committee comes within 24 hours after Paul Azinger slammed the PAC. He dubbed the process of the committee’s consultation and advice as being “a colossal waste time” during the Sony Open in Hawaii broadcast. Following this, the PGA Tour announced the players serving on the PAC in 2023.

Here are the players on the PAC in 2023:

Ryan Armour

Sam Burns

Corey Conners

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Shane Lowry

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Henrik Norlander

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Kevin Streelman

Will Zalatoris

The PGA Tour also announced the selection of Maverick McNealy, Adam Scott, and Kevin Streelman as PAC Chairman runners. Streelman, who was up for the chairman role in 2021, lost it back then to Rory McIlroy.

The new lead PAC Chairman role will be decided with the election ending on February 13. The poll winner will replace outgoing Player Director Charley Hoffman. The new leader of the PGA Tour Policy Board will take up the role from January 1, 2024, and will serve a three-year term until 2026. The selected players will join the Player Directors, including Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson, and Patrick Cantlay.

Fans react to PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council announcement

Unsurprisingly, the fans had a mixed reaction to the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council announcement. While some brought in Paul Azinger’s comments to poke fun at the announcement, several others questioned the process of electing players like Rickie Fowler for the role.

A large section of fans seemed surprised to see Australian golfer Adam Scott’s name on the list. With players linked to LIV Golf in the past, many even gave their predictions on how the latest move would fare. Meanwhile, some even used the opportunity to crack jokes about the tensions between the players on the list. This included one fan pointing out that the WhatsApp group for the PAC “is going to be lit.”

Here's how fans reacted to PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council announcement:

Alf @WolvesAlf @PGATOURComms Adam Scott is the name I find interesting on here @PGATOURComms Adam Scott is the name I find interesting on here

Codeine @LandoCop @PGATOURComms Rickie Fowler?! Seriously?! Guy barely has a card anymore! @PGATOURComms Rickie Fowler?! Seriously?! Guy barely has a card anymore!

Mr. Spaghetti @joeyspaghetti12 @PGATOURComms Why would a board be necessary if the comssioners just took it upon himself to actually meet with these guys Pre-LIV era @PGATOURComms Why would a board be necessary if the comssioners just took it upon himself to actually meet with these guys Pre-LIV era

Trackman is not golf @ballisinplay @PGATOURComms Doesn’t mention the fact that Tiger and Rory have power to override any decisions made by the board. @PGATOURComms Doesn’t mention the fact that Tiger and Rory have power to override any decisions made by the board.

DP Dutcher @DpDutcher @PGATOURComms Should have done this with all the stars that left for LIV years ago. @PGATOURComms Should have done this with all the stars that left for LIV years ago.

Adam Scott joins PGA Tour Player Advisory Council

As mentioned above by some fans, Adam Scott could be the most surprising pick on the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council for 2023. The Australian golfer had earlier announced his agreement to join the 16-member committee. The golfer, who has had some strong opinions on the PGA Tour in the past, seemed like an odd pick for the circuit’s Policy Board.

It is also pertinent to note that Scott has been linked to the controversial LIV Golf for a while. The 42-year-old was offered a lucrative deal to join LIV Golf led by fellow Aussie Greg Norman. However, he reportedly turned it down for a second shot at The Masters. Now, the golfer seems to have reassured his commitment to the American circuit by joining the PAC. It’ll be interesting to see how he carries out the role.

Poll : 0 votes