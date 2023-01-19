“There are so many” – Paige Spiranac shares the 'shocking' experiences she faced playing at country clubs

Paige Spiranac is known for the bold opinions she regularly posts on social media. She has often received strong comments about her choice of clothes and her knowledge of golf.

On Tuesday, Paige Spiranac revealed five shocking incidents that she faced at the country club. She posted a video on Instagram stories where she provided details about those incidents.

5 Personal experiences at country clubs that shocked Paige Spiranac

Spiranac recently posted a comment saying that she had a lot of shocking experiences at country clubs. As fans became more curious to learn about those experiences, she decided to share five of her major experiences via Instagram stories.

"There are so many so I'll maybe do a full podcast episode on this," said Spiranac. "But it's just shocking that this happened."

1) Stopped from teeing off from the men's tees

The first incident was when she was teeing off from the men's tee and was stopped for being slow. As per her, she was better than the other three men she was playing with, but the person didn't ask them to stop even once.

"He would not let me tee off until I moved up, so I moved up and then the next hole, I moved back."

2) Unwanted tutorial

The incident goes back to when Spiranac was a junior golfer. A certain golfer was three holes ahead of her. He drove towards her despite being three holes ahead and forcefully tried to show her how to fill a divot.

"He drove three holes back, like three fairways over just to grab the sand out of my cart; and he forcefully put it in my hand and grabbed my hand to show me how to fill a divot."

Spiranac said she knew how to fill a divot and if it wasn't for her, her mom would help her. She added that she carried sand with her all the time but that guy was just waiting for her to do anything wrong.

"It was mortifying!"

3) When Spiranac's skirt was measured with a dollar bill

The next incident took place when Paige was a 13-year-old junior golfer.

"They brought a dollar bill out in front of everyone on the driving range to measure my skirt when I was 13 years old... 13 years old! A dollar bill!"

4) When an older golfer berated Spiranac

Paige recalled another incident when she was invited to some place as a guest and as per her, she was dressed appropriately.

"And this older female member berated me in the parking lot that my skirt was too short and it was inappropriate."

She was surprised that no one objected to the behavior of the lady in question, who yelled at her twice and Spiranac cried all the way home.

5) Stopped for not wearing a polo

The fifth incident that Paige shared with her 3.7 million Instagram family was about the time she was playing at a particular country club that had a strict dress code. Hence, she was stopped from playing as she wasn't wearing a polo.

"It was maybe 40 degrees. So, I had a turtleneck, sweater and a jacket, and they pulled me aside and they're like, 'Do you have a polo on, like a collar on?'"

In her defense, she was covered up to her neck but couldn't wear a polo as it was too cold.

As she didn't have a "collar on", they stopped her.

"I couldn't have been more covered up. Like, what is it about a freaking collar?!"

Paige Spiranac predicts the Masters 2023 winner

Spiranac recently posted a video on five things she was looking forward to this season

Spiranac recently shared five things she was looking forward to in the 2023 season, where she predicted Rory McIlroy would win the upcoming Masters and Woods would make the cut in all four Majors.

She also said she was looking forward to LIV Golf and how things will proceed in its second season given the Saudi-backed league was surrounded by a lot of controversies in its inaugural season.

Poll : 0 votes