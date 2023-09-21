"This is now a feud” – When YouTuber Rick Shiels revealed a funny story on how Brooks Koepka kicked him out of the VIP area of a bar

YouTube sensation Rick Shiels is an avid golfer. He loves playing the game. The British YouTuber told a humorous tale about meeting five-time Major champion Brooks Koepka last year. Shiels had the chance to access a VIP area of the golf course at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Speaking about the incident on "Rick Shiels Golf Show," the YouTuber revealed that he was escorted from the VIP area on Saturday after Keopka missed the cut.

Shiels admitted that he went to the competition with his friend Neil. A golf course manager told them he would set up a VIP pass for them. He also introduced Sheils to Brooks Koepka.

However, when Shiels and his friend went to the VIP section on Saturday after Koepka missed the cut on Friday, the golfer told his bouncer to remove them, which confused Shiels. He thought he had done something to anger the golfer.

Shiels described the incident as follows:

"So I see Brooksy, here's there, I'm thinking this is cool. I might introduce myself. Dream scenario... he will come up to me and give me a big hug and say 'Rick, love your videos pal, that was the dream, let's have some champagne, let's have some Sambuca.'

"He missed the cut, this was Saturday. I'm like here we go, Brooksy. So I turn to him and he looks at me right in the eye and he taps the security guard next to him, the bouncer, turns back to me, points at me, points at my mate Neil, and then indicates to the bouncer to remove us from the VIP section.

"I'm like what have I done to offend Brooks Koepka?! So I'm like this is really embarrassing now... 90 seconds ago I walked in here like cock of the land and now I'm walking out with a tail between my legs," he added.

"This is now a feud... Brooks Koepka why did you kick me out of VIP? What happened?!" he concluded.

Rick Shiels' career

Shiels was born on 3 July 1986 in Botton, England. He developed an interest in golf at a young age and joined the Hart Common Golf in Westhoughton at eleven.

He enrolled at Myerscough College where he earned a diploma in golf. He became a pro golfer after completing his PGA training and started working at Mere Golf and Country Club in Cheshire, England.

In 2011, Rick Shiels started uploading videos on YouTube and amassed around 1 million subscribers in June 2020.

He has created numerous golf series and has partnered with brands like Nike, Garmin, Inc and Mastercard. As of 2023, he has about 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube and enjoys 751K followers on Instagram.