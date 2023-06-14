“Three good-looking guys together” - Max Homa jokes about his pairing ahead of the US Open 2023

Max Homa made a lighthearted remark regarding his impending partnership at the US Open in 2023. Homa has been paired up with Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler for the event.

Teeing off at 11:13 a.m., Homa will join fellow golfers Morikawa and Scheffler in an intriguing grouping for fans and spectators to look forward to during the US Open 2023. The 32-year-old made a playful comment on the pairing.

"I know the USGA does themes for their pairings. It's nice that they put the three good-looking guys together," Homa joked.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF Max Homa joked about his pairing ahead of this weeks U.S. Open: “I know the USGA does themes for their pairings. It’s nice that they put the three good-looking guys together.” @HomaLegion Max Homa joked about his pairing ahead of this weeks U.S. Open: “I know the USGA does themes for their pairings. It’s nice that they put the three good-looking guys together.” @SchefflerFans 🚨😆 Max Homa joked about his pairing ahead of this weeks U.S. Open: “I know the USGA does themes for their pairings. It’s nice that they put the three good-looking guys together.” @SchefflerFans @HomaLegion https://t.co/oRcrMJpyfr

While Homa's remark was intended in jest, it provides a sense of joy and anticipation to the approaching competition, highlighting the players' easygoing approach to the game.

Max Homa previous year scores

Max Homa's scores in last year's US Open title were 69, 73, 75, and 72 for rounds one, two, three, and four, respectively. At the US Open, the American demonstrated his ability, finishing with a score of +9 and securing a noteworthy place.

The stage is set, and the countdown to an exciting tournament begins, with fans hoping to see Max Homa's excellent performance and eventual victory in hoisting the renowned trophy.

US Open Championship 2023: Schedule, Earning, and Venue

The 2023 US Open championship is set to take place from June 15th to 18th and Max Homa could be a strong contender here. This much-anticipated golf tournament will be hosted at the legendary Los Angeles Country Club, which will provide a magnificent setting for the participating golfers to demonstrate their abilities. With a $17,500,000 purse on offer, the event is expected to draw a star-studded field from both the PGA Tour and the European Tour. The event will be amazing platform for world's best golfers to showcase his ability.

2023 U.S. Open Round 1 tee times (ET)

Tee No. 1

9:45 a.m. – Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon

9:56 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a)

10:07 a.m. – Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

10:18 a.m. – Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan

10:29 a.m. – Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon

10:40 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

10:51 a.m. – Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

11:02 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

11:13 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

11:24 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

11:35 a.m. – Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

11:46 a.m. – Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul

11:57 a.m. – Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

3:15 p.m. – Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman

3:26 p.m. – Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

3:37 p.m. – Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk

3:48 p.m. – Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey

3:59 p.m. – Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann

4:10 p.m. – Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

4:21 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley

4:32 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:43 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

4:54 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

5:05 p.m. – Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery

5:16 p.m. – Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a)

5:27 p.m. – Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey

Tee No. 10

9:45 a.m. – Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda

9:56 a.m. – Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a)

10:07 a.m. – Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert

10:18 a.m. – Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour

10:29 a.m. – Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a)

10:40 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

10:51 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

11:02 a.m. – Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

11:13 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

11:24 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

11:35 a.m. – Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

11:46 a.m. – David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a), Paul Barjon

11:57 a.m. – Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a)

3:15 p.m. – Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II

3:26 p.m. – Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens

3:37 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque

3:48 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer

3:59 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

4:10 p.m. – Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)

4:21 p.m. – Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

4:32 p.m. – Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

4:43 p.m. – Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

4:54 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh

5:05 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a)

5:16 p.m. – Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a), Frankie Capan III

5:27 p.m. – Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake

Poll : 0 votes