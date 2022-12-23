“I haven’t really had a chance” – Rory McIlroy on not being able to celebrate his wins

For Rory McIlroy, 2022 was quite the season. He won three titles, had a top-10 finish in all four majors, and ended the season as World No. 1.

Earlier in 2020, Rory was asked by the YouTube channel TaylorMade Golf about the way he celebrates his success. McIlroy said that he hardly gets the chance to celebrate as players begin preparing for the next event.

"I don't know, probably I think, I honestly, I've had a great year you know. I've done a lot of cool things and I haven't really had a chance to celebrate any of them because, you know, after the players, you're sort of getting ready for Augusta and getting ready for major season," said the World No. 1.

Rory went on to explain that after the Canadian Open that year, he went straight to the US Open. Then from the Tour Championship, he went to Switzerland. He said that he would most likely have holidays in the months of January and February after Dubai.

"...And I think that's when I can reflect and celebrate a little bit and have a bit of downtime and, you know, really enjoy what I've done this year," Rory explained.

For Rory McIlroy, his way of celebrating was "having a few glasses of wine being surrounded by friends and family that you really appreciate."

Rory McIlroy 2022 season

Rory McIlroy had a brilliant 2022. Although he didn't win a major in 2022, this was one of his best years of all time. Earlier this year, he came close to the playoffs for the title at the Dubai Desert Classic but narrowly missed it. Then in April, he ended up as the runner-up in the Masters Tournament. He scored his first sub-65 at the Masters with a final-round 64.

At the RBC Canadian Open, the 33-year-old was successful in defending his title with a final round of 62. He finished with a total of 19-under, beating Tony Finau by a margin of two strokes.

McIlroy also finished third at the Open Championships. His third FedEx Cup victory came at the Tour Championships when he defeated Scottie Scheffler and Im Sung-Jae. With his third FedEx Cup victory, he surpassed Tiger Woods, who only had two.

For his third FedEx Cup win, Rory got an additional bonus of $18 million. He lost the BMW PGA Championship by a margin of just one shot.

In October, Rory successfully defended his CJ Cup title. He dethroned the US' Scottie Scheffler as the new World No. 1.

Although McIlroy finished fourth at the DP World Tour Championship, he was successful in retaining his No. 1 ranking. For this, he won the Harry Vardon Trophy as Europe's top dog. This was his fourth Harry Vardon Trophy.

Apart from ending up in the top 10 of all four majors, Rory McIlroy finished in the top-five 12 times this year.

Rory McIlroyhas committed to playing at the Irish Open next year after missing it the last time it was held.

