Tiburon Golf Club hosts three events in four months including 2022 QBE Shootout

The Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, will host the QBE Shootout this week. QBE Shootout is an unofficial tournament on the PGA Tour schedule.

This will be the second event at the Tiburon Golf Club as it hosted LPGA’s CME Group Tour Championship last month. The QBE Shootout will be played in Scramble format, with 12 teams, each of them having two golfers, playing 54 holes. Scramble is a modified four-ball format where each participant plays shots alternatively.

Having already hosted the CME and the next being QBE, the Greg Norman-designed course will also host another event, the PGA Tour Champions' Chubb Classic. The February-scheduled event will take place on the Black course.

"Privilege to host these three professional events" says Tiburon General Manager Kevin DeDonato

Tiburon's general manager said in a press release that it was their honor to host three events in a short span of time and the team was grateful for the support of their partners.

“As our area recovers from the impact of Hurricane Ian, we are very proud to showcase the resiliency this market has in pressing forward. Our entire team at Tiburon is grateful for the support we receive from all of our partners and we look forward for three successful events,” DeDonato stated further.

Lydia Ko was the winner at the CME Group Championship

World No. 1 Lydia Ko emerged victorious at the CME Group Tour Championship in November. She also won the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average. Ko had a great year as she returned to the top position after five years. She also grabbed the award for Rolex Player of the Year.

QBE Shootout to start on Friday

The QBE Shootout will start this week on Friday. It will be played in a scramble portion. There are 24 players participating with two golfers per team. Saturday will be played with alternate shots, and Sunday is four-ball.

It will be the first time in the 34-year history of QBE Shootout that an LPGA star will also be participating in the event. The 34th edition will feature former No. 1 Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson. Besides Korda, PGA stars like Max Homa, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, Billy Horschel, Harris English, and Kevin Kisner will also participate in the event.

Bernhard Langer was the winner of Chubbs Classic 2022

The 36th edition of the PGA Champions Tour event will take place in February 2023. For the third straight year, the event is taking place at Tiburon. Bernhard Langer is the defending champion and will look forward to winning again next year. The competition will be tough with the likes of Ernie Els, Jerry Kelly, and Jim Furyk, among many others, also participating in the event.

Tiburon is the only golf course to host LPGA, PGA Tour Champions, and PGA Tour events

Tiburón Golf Club is situated in Naples, Florida. It was designed by former No. 1 Greg Norman. It has two courses, Gold and Black. Norman' was known as the "Great White Shark" on the PGA Tour circuit and tiburón means the "shark" in Spanish

