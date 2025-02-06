Tiger Woods extends special invitation for Genesis Invitational to Australian rising star

Tiger Woods is set to host the 2025 Genesis Invitational in California from February 13 to 16. The 15-time major championship winner recently invited Danny List to take part in the prestigious tournament.

The West Australian golfer earned the privilege of playing at the iconic Torrey Pines Golf Club next week as the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption Award. Having won the 2024 California Open and a full card for the DP World Tour's 2025 season, Danny List will be making his PGA Tour debut at the Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods issued a statement announcing the news through the Genesis Invitational. The 82-time PGA Tour winner congratulated the 26-year-old as he embarks on a career milestone. Woods said (via PGA Australia):

"Danny has shown resiliency and determination on the course by earning his DP World Tour card after returning from an injury. He’s earned this opportunity, and I look forward to seeing Danny tee it up at Torrey.”

Tiger Woods referred to Danny List's unfortunate injury a few years ago and commended his recovery. The Aussie suffered a stress fracture in his lower back that caused him to sit out of the game in 2023.

The Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption is awarded each year to a deserving golfer representing a minority community. Danny List expressed his gratitude to the late Charlie Sifford and Tiger Woods for the opportunity. He said (via PGA of Australia):

"It’s an incredible privilege to be the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption and be invited to compete at The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. To have this recognition, especially in Mr Sifford’s legacy, means the world to me. I’d like to thank Tiger for entrusting me with the opportunity to represent Mr Sifford’s pioneering spirit and all that he’s done for the game of golf.”

Here's a look at the announcement (via X @thegenesisinv):

While Woods hosts the tournament annually at the Riviera Country Club, this year's edition of the event will take place at the Torrey Pines South Course following the devastating Southern California wildfires.

Tiger Woods on his decision to change Genesis Invitational venues

Following last week's TGL match between Tiger Woods's Jupiter Links Golf Club and Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf, the former took the opportunity to address the state of the Genesis Invitational's home course following the devastating fires.

The TGL co-founder revealed that the course was not tournament-ready following a meeting with the Riviera Country Club. Woods stated that the decision to switch home courses was difficult because of the damages done by the Pacific Palisades wildfires. The tournament team and the host wished to be understanding of the victims.

Here's what Woods had to say about the move to Torrey Pines' South Course (via PGA Tour):

"There were so many different options out on the table, and we were trying to be understanding to all the victims that these fires have caused, has brought to them. I think it's important that we were able to stay in Southern California because everyone who was born and raised out in Southern Cal can all relate to the fires...I think it's important that we were able to stay in Southern California because everyone who was born and raised out in Southern Cal can all relate to the fires."

The 2025 Genesis Invitational will see a full field of world-class golfers. As one of PGA Tour's Signature events, the tournament will see a grand purse worth $20 million along with 700 FedEx Cup points up for grabs.

