Tiger Woods' ‘furious’ moment at 2010 Ryder Cup when Team USA splurged almost $4,000 for merchandise tent 

The 12 best American golfers will be travelling to Europe next week to compete at the Ryder Cup with an aim to win the tournament for the first time in 30 years on foreign soil. However, Tiger Woods will miss this year's event. He is currently recovering from his ankle surgery and is away from the golf course.

However, over the years Woods has been an integral part of the team and has helped the American team in their victory.

Back in 2010, Tiger Woods was struggling with his form and was involved in legal cases after his extramarital affair came into limelight. His position in the US Ryder Cup team was in doubt but fortunately, he made it.

That year, Corey Pavin served as the captain of the American team and his wife Lisa took up the charge of the American team uniforms, in which she allegedly failed.

During the tournament, the rain interrupted the matches and the American team were forced to play in jackets, which were not working. Tiger Woods was compelled to play in a Sun Mountain jacket since he was unable to use his own Nike gear.

His jacket did not even have his name printed on the back like other golfers. Woods was visibly furious for not being able to use his own rain gear to protect himself from inclement weather.

To further add insult to injury, Team USA was compelled to spend more than $4,000 for a fan tent to shield their players from the rain. Even the rain gear needed to be requested from the European provider ProQuip.

Sun Mountain, which provided the jackets for the US team, later defended itself by asserting that Lisa had placed stitched names on the back of the garments, which caused the leaks.

Tiger Woods' performance at the 2010 Ryder Cup

For the first day fourball, Woods paired up with Steve Stricker and they defeated Ian Poulter and Ross Fisher by 2 up. He then played in a foursomes match and defeated Miguel Angel and Peter Hanson by 4 and 3, while playing with Stricker.

On the second day, Woods again paired up with Stricker but they lost the foursome match against Luke Donald and Lee Westwood by 6 and 5. In the singles, he added one point to his team by registering a victory over Francesco Molinari by 4&3.

The European team won the tournament after finishing with a score of 14 1/2 points over the USA team who scored 13 1/2.

Here are Tiger Woods' records at the Ryder Cup over the years:

Total Ryder Cups contested: 8

Years: 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2018

All-time record: 13-21-3 (wins-losses- halves)

U.S. record (when Tiger Woods was part of the team): 1-7-0 (W-L-H)

Singles: 4-2-2(W-L-H)

Foursomes: 4-9-1 (W-L-H)

Four-ball: 5-10-0 (W-L-H)

The 2023 Ryder Cup is set to take place from September 29 to October 1 in Rome, Italy.