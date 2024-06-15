Tiger Woods’ last 10 starts: Exploring 15x major champion's past scores as he misses the US Open 2024 cut

Tiger Woods' 2024 golf season hasn't been going as per his expectations. This year, Woods played in three tournaments so far and made the cut in just one of them. For the most part, Woods hasn't looked like his former self on the PGA Tour.

At the recently held 2024 US Open, the American golf legend failed to make the cut, much to the disappointment of his fans. However, given his form in recent events, Woods not making the cut does not come as a big surprise. In this article, we will look at Woods' last 10 starts in professional golf.

#10. Tiger Woods at the US Open (2024)

Woods at the U.S. Open

When Tiger Woods arrived at Pinehurst No. 2 to play the 2024 US Open, fans were hopeful they would see a good performance from him. While Woods did seem to be in the groove initially, he wasn't able to keep up, and after the second round, it was clear he wouldn't be making the cut.

At the event, Woods carded 74 and 73 in the first two rounds. His overall score was 7-over.

#9. The PGA Championship (2024)

2024 PGA Championship - Round Two

At the 2024 PGA Championship held at the Valhalla Golf Club, Tiger Woods failed to make the cut. In his first round at the iconic tournament, Woods carded an overall score of 72, while the second round saw him score 77.

#8. The Masters (2024)

The Masters - Final Round

The 2024 Masters held at Augusta was Tiger Woods' best performance this year. At the event, Woods managed to make the cut and finished the tournament in 60th place. With an overall score of 73-72-82-77, Woods walked home with $44,400 in earnings.

#7. The Genesis Invitational (2024)

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two

The 2024 Genesis Invitational saw Tiger Woods withdraw from the tournament. After scoring 72 in Round 1, Woods withdrew on the seventh hole in Round 2. While many believed he withdrew due to back-related problems of the past, it was later revealed he suffered from the flu.

#6. Hero World Challenge (2023)

Hero World Challenge - Final Round

Woods' best performance in the last 10 starts of his professional golf career came at the Hero World Challenge in 2023. In the event held at Albany, Woods converted an otherwise average start, into a strong finish and scored 75-70-71-72 overall to finish in 18th place.

#5. The Masters (2023)

The Masters - Round Three

At the 2023 Masters, Tiger Woods tied the record for making the most consecutive cuts (23) at the event. However, despite this record-breaking achievement, Woods could not carry on and had to withdraw on hole 7 in Round 3 due to a re-aggravation of plantar fasciitis.

#4. The Genesis Invitational (2023)

The Genesis Invitational - Final Round

In the 2023 Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods played some exceptional golf to make the cut. At the Riviera Country Club, Woods scored 69-74-67-73 to finish T45. The 15-time major champion went back home with a cash prize of $59,560 and renewed confidence.

#3. The Open (2022)

The 150th Open - Day Two

Tiger Woods was one of the several big names who played at The Open in 2022 at the famous St. Andrew Links (Old Course). However, the excitement around Woods' participation in the tournament was short-lived, as the American failed to make the cut after playing two rounds.

#2. JP McManus Pro-Am (DP World Tour, 2022)

JP McManus Pro-Am - Day Two

In 2022, Tiger Woods stepped on the golf course of Adare Manor Hotel & Golf Resort to play the JP McManus Pro-Am on the DP World Tour. At the event, Woods finished T39, carding an overall score of 77-74.

#1. PGA Championship (2022)

PGA Championship - Round 3

At the 2023 PGA Championship, Woods played three rounds of golf and carded a score of 74-69-79. But, he withdrew from the tournament due to plantar fasciitis. However, Jason Day revealed that Woods told him he bowed out of the tournament due to a screw that went through his skin.

