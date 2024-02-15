Tiger Woods praises NFL quarterback Josh Allen's "enjoyment and addiction" for the game of golf

Tiger Woods will be teeing it up this week at the Genesis Invitational, where Woods is also the host of the tournament. On Wednesday, February 14, Tiger was paired up with NFL superstar quarterback Josh Allen in the ProAm at the Riviera Country Club.

Josh Allen's love for the game of golf has grown exponentially over the last few years. We have also witnessed Allen golfing the previous two years at the Pebble Beach ProAm, where he is a crowd favorite at the event.

According to Josh Allen, he was left "speechless" after meeting Tiger at the Genesis Invitational last year. And this year, he came with a lot of questions.

Tiger's thoughts on Allen's game

After the two played a round together on Wednesday, Tiger had a few things to say about Josh in the post-round press conference. As stated by Tiger:

"You can see the enjoyment he (Allen) has and the addiction he has for the game of golf."

Expand Tweet

Tiger continued:

"He asked unbelievable questions about how he could get better."

Woods also highlighted how important it is to continue to play with great athletes from other professional sports. He attributed this to the willingness to see how other professional athletes' brains work.

From a competitive standpoint, there can be a lot of similarities drawn between both Tiger Woods and Josh Allen. Being in the prime of his career, Allen can take a lot from Tiger on how to strive for greatness, as well as longevity in the game.

There is no doubt that Josh Allen will be in attendance throughout the duration of play at the Genesis Invitational, as this is going to be Tiger Woods' first professional tournament of the 2024 PGA TOUR season.

The field of competition at the Riviera Country Club is going to be stout, as 22 of the top 24 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) are set to battle it out, Tiger Woods is looking to make his mark, especially while repping his new clothing brand Sun Day Red.

Sun Day Red is Tiger Woods' new clothing line. It was announced earlier this week and is a partnership between Woods and TaylorMade. The clothing brand reveals a Tiger where his old TW logo was displayed, and the Tiger is comprised of 15 lines, representing his 15 major victories.

Tiger will be paired up with Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland on Thursday, as the threesome is set to tee off at 12:25 pm E.T.