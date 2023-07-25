Tiger Woods' spectacular oceanside mansion worth $54,000,000 boasts ultimate golfing experience for his kids   

The 15-time major champion Tiger Woods' astounding wealth is known to every golf fan. But do you know about his lavish mansion on Jupiter Island that is worth a whopping $54 million?

The mansion was a talking point when the golfer's ex-girlfriend Erica Harmon filed a case against him for allegedly kicking her out of their shared house unlawfully. However, now that the case is closed, as Harman decided to drop it, Woods is the sole owner of the luxurious property.

The property was built in 2010 by Tiger Woods and has two main structures, a 3,300 square-foot house, which is connected with another 6,400 square-foot building.

The luxurious mansion also has several other amenities, namely, a state-of-the-art gym, a swimming pool, a private cinema, a basketball-cum-tennis court, and an oxygen therapy room. The property also has a mini-golf course built on 3.5 acres of land.

The mini-golf course has four holes inspired by the golf courses Tiger Woods played at throughout his career. It is truly an ultimate golfing experience for him and his two kids, Sam Alexis and Charlie Woods.

How much has Tiger Woods earned from his golf career?

As confirmed by Forbes, the 15-time major champion is already a billionaire. He has amassed a whopping net worth of $1.7 billion. He is currently the top earner (on course) on the PGA Tour. As per Golf Week, Woods has garnered a total on-course amount of $120,954,766 during his playing career spanning over 27 years on the Tour.

Interestingly, Tiger Woods has won 82 PGA Tour titles, which ties him with Sam Snead. Other than that, he has won each major tournament, at least, thrice in his career.

Tiger Wood wearing a Nike T-shirt back in 2006 (via Getty Images)

Woods has multiple brands signed as an ambassador. His most notable association is with Nike, a deal he signed back in 1996. Mega-giant companies like Monster Energy, Bridgestone, TaylorMade, and Rolex are also among his long list of sponsors.

Why is Tiger Woods not competing professionally these days?

The 15-time major champion golfer has been mostly off of golf courses in the last few years. He did participate in the first major of 2023 in April, The Masters Tournament. However, he was forced to withdraw from the event due to bad ankle issues.

Since then, the star American golfer has not competed in any tournaments this season.

In a Twitter post, Tiger Woods shared that he underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his prolonged injury. The surgery was a successful one, but, his return to competitive events is still unknown.

Sometime, around last year, Woods also spoke about his future in golf. The golfer shared that he may not be competing continuously but will definitely try to tee up at major tournaments.