Tiger Woods once turned down over $700,000,000 to join LIV Golf; here are 5 golfers who agreed for much lesser

The inception of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series attracted scores of players from various golf series throughout the world. The Saudi circuit enticed players by offering million-dollar contracts in addition to massive prize money.

LIV Golf competitions have a purse of $25 million, which is much more than PGA Tour or DP World Tour events. They had offered contracts to practically all of the world's top players, with the highest going to 15-time major champion Tiger Woods.

Woods is said to have been offered a contract for between $700 million and $800 million. However, he, like the majority of the world's top golfers, declined.

Cameron Smith of Australia was the highest-ranked golfer who left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. According to The Telegraph, he was promised roughly $100 million to join LIV. According to reports, Phil Mickelson joined the LIV for the largest amount, a $200 million contract.

Here is a list of golfers who joined LIV Golf for a substantially lower fee.

#1 Sergio Garcia

LIV Golf player Sergio Garcia (Image via Getty)

Sergio Garcia, the former Masters champion, is one of the top-ranked golfers who joined the LIV Golf series. It has been reported that the Spanish golfer had agreed to join the Saudi Circuit for more than $40 million.

Although his salary was substantially lower than what Woods was offered, his decision to compete on LIV Golf reportedly increased his earnings.

#2 Ian Poulter

LIV golfer Ian Poulter (Image via Getty)

The Saudi circuit reportedly offered English golfer Ian Poulter a deal of around $20-30 million.

He was considered one of the strongest candidates to lead the European team in the 2023 Ryder Cup. However, his desire was dashed when he withdrew from the DP World Tour to avoid a penalty imposed by them for defecting earlier this year.

Ian Poulter presently participates in the LIV Golf events and has earned a good amount over the last two years.

#3 Anirban Lahiri

LIV golfer Anirban Lahiri (Image via Getty)

Anirban Lahiri, who has won 18 professional events in his career, was one of the highest-ranked players who joined LIV Golf in 2022.

He was rumored to have accepted a $7 million contract from LIV Golf.

#4 Lee Westwood

LIV golfer Lee Westwood (Image via Getty)

Since its start, Lee Westwood has been a staunch supporter of LIV Golf. He joined the series alongside fellow Englishman Ian Poulter.

Westwood, like Poulter, has signed a $20-$30 million contract with the Saudi circuit.

#5 Marc Leishman

LIV golfer Marc Leishman (Image via Getty)

Marc Leishman has won 13 professional competitions since becoming a pro in 2005. He won six PGA Tour events and one European Tour event.

According to reports, the Australian golfer was offered $20 million to join LIV Golf.