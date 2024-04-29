"Tiger Woods has ZERO team wins in his 82 wins" - Brandel Chamblee lauds 48-year-old for having no team events on his PGA Tour wins list

When one looks back, it's safe to say that Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golf players in history. Over the years, Woods won several prestigious titles that placed him in the GOAT debate. However, a golf analyst recently reminded the world that Woods has zero team wins.

The golf analyst in question is Brandel Chamblee. After Rory McIlroy won the 2024 Zurich Classic with Shane Lowry, Garry Williams wrote a tweet in which he asked his followers whether they thought Woods would criticize McIlroy's 25th tour win being a team win. Chamblee quote tweeted this post and wrote:

"Team wins should have their own category amongst “tour wins”… most golf fans, if not ALL golf fans assume “individual” wins when a player’s total tour wins are named… but Sam Snead has 5 team wins counted amongst his 82 wins while Tiger has ZERO team wins in his 82 wins… so I ask you who has won the most tour events of all time???"

Chamblee's response to Williams on X received mixed reactions from fans. While some seemed to agree with what the veteran golf analyst had to say, others disregarded it completely.

Tiger Woods had a partner ready if he had to choose to play the 2024 Zurich Classic

Before the start of the 2024 Zurich Classic, Tiger Woods had a forgettable experience at the 2024 Masters. Despite giving it his best shot, Woods finished 60th, a position not good for a golfer of his caliber. Later, it was revealed that the American won't be competing at the 2024 Zurich Classic Open.

However, if Woods had to compete at the tournament, he would have a partner ready. Before the 2024 Zurich Classic, Woods' good friend Steve Stricker expressed his interest in teaming up with Woods at the tournament. During an interview, the 57-year-old legend said:

“I thought about asking him to see if he wanted to play in New Orleans at the team event. You know, I’ll see him next week at the Players, hopefully he’ll be there and I’ll be there, hopefully play a practice round with him. Yeah, I’ll ask him."

Unfortunately, Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker did not end up together at the competition. While Woods did not play at all, Stricker teamed up with Matt Kuchar and the duo did not cut.

Tiger Woods is currently 789th in the Official World Golf Ranking.