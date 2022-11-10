"Tigers takeaway, Rors finish"- Fans compare Charlie Woods' incredible golf swing

Charlie Woods is the son of the legendary golfer, Tiger Woods. Lately, he has been making headlines on the junior golf circuit after appearing at the PNC Championship. The father-son tournament was his first world contest. Despite being the youngest on the course, Charlie impressed everyone with his skills.

He recently featured at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championships at Koasati Pines in Coushatta, Southwest Louisiana. Tiger Woods continued to play the role of his caddie.

Earlier in September, Charlie Woods played his career-best round at the NBIII National Junior Golf Championship. He scored 4 under par 68 in the final round held at the Mission Inn Resort in Howey. He was five strokes behind the table topper.

Charlie is maturing to look more like his father. His game has improved over the years, and his swing has started to look similar to some of the top golfers in the world. Fans were startled to see him play on the course and couldn't stop comparing his swing to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The Caddie Network posted a video of Charlie's swing asking fans for their comparative views.

Caddie Network @CaddieNetwork ( : @nb3jgnc) Which golfer does Charlie Woods’ swing resemble the most? Which golfer does Charlie Woods’ swing resemble the most? 👀 (🎥: @nb3jgnc) https://t.co/Bko9hgAlxG

How golf fans reacted to Charlie Woods' swing

Many of them even compared his swing to Justin Thomas.

tarksmarks44 @tarksmarks44 @morganArseCan @CaddieNetwork @nb3jgnc Based on just this video his swing has a lot or Rory in it. @morganArseCan @CaddieNetwork @nb3jgnc Based on just this video his swing has a lot or Rory in it.

Charlie Woods at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championships

Charlie is playing in the 12-13 age division with 33 golfers in his group. Round 1 of the championships began on November 7 where he tied for 21st place. He posted a score of 1 over 72 after struggling with a triple bogey on the par 5 18th hole, costing him an over-par score.

Charlie Woods improved his score the following day in round two. He posted a 2 under 69 to finish 15th overall with a total score of 141. In the third round, he scored 71 to finish 1 under par at the 54-hole tournament. Overall, he finished 11th, 14 strokes behind the winner, Cole Kim.

There is no doubt that Charlie Woods has been inspired and influenced by his father's prolific career. The prodigy started playing the sport when he was just four years old. His first ever tournament was in 2016 when he competed in the US Kids Golf Competition in Florida at 7. He finished runner-up after shooting in the nine-hole tournament.

Earlier this year, Charlie Woods won the Major Championship at the Village Golf course by a considerable margin. The runner-up was 33 strokes behind him.

Will Tiger Woods and his son feature in the 2022 PNC Championship?

The 2022 PNC Championship is scheduled for December, but it's still not confirmed whether the father-son duo will participate in the event. In 2020, the Woods duo finished seventh, scoring 20 under. They came one step closer to the title the following year but lost by two strokes to John Daly and his son.

Tiger Woods is recovering from an injury after being met with a life-threatening accident in 2020. He made a comeback last year but his performance was understandably not the same.

Poll : 0 votes