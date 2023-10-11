Tom Kim WITB: Exploring what's in the South Korean golfer’s bag

Tom Kim will defend his 2022 title at the Shriners Children's Open this weekend. It will be Kim's first tournament since the TOUR Championship's closing T20, which capped off a stellar season.

The Korean is a Titleist player, so it is no coincidence that his bag is full of the brand's equipment. Judging by his results, it has been a very successful relationship for Tom Kim.

Let's take a look at Tom Kim's bag:

1 Driver Titleist, model TSR3, 9 degrees, with Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 6 X shaft.

1 3-wood Titleist, model TSi3, 15 degrees, with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White 70 TX shaft.

1 2-Iron Titleist, model T200, with Fujikura Ventus Hybrid Black 10 TX shaft.

1 3-Iron Titleist, model T200, with Fujikura Ventus Hybrid Black 10 TX shaft.

6 Iron Titleist (4 to 9), model T100, with True Temper Project X 120 6.0 shaft.

3 Wedges Titleist (46-10 F, 52.12 F, 59A), model Vokey Design SM9, with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft

1 Putter Titleist, model Scotty Cameron Tour, with Type GSS Prototype shaft

Ball Titleist Pro V1x

Grip Golf Pride MCC

According to the official Titleist account on X (formerly Twitter), Tom Kim also carries a TSR3 hybrid (19.0 degrees) and rotates it with the 2-iron depending on the course he is playing.

How does Tom Kim come to the Shriners Children's Open?

Tom Kim comes to the Shriners Children's Open after a great season in professional golf.

In September, he played two tournaments in Europe with excellent results. First, he played in England at the BMW Championship where he finished T18 and then in France, where he finished T6 at the Cazoo Open de France.

The 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour was a very good one for Tom Kim. With his victory at the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, he became the first player since Tiger Woods to win two tournaments aged 21 or younger.

In the same tournament, Kim became the first player to win a four-round event without a bogey since Lee Trevino in the late 1970s.

As if that weren't enough, Kim made 21 cuts in the 26 tournaments he played on the PGA Tour, with eight top 10s (including his victory) and six other top 25s. In his eighth career start in Majors (U.S. Open), he finished in the top 10 for the first time (T8). He also finished T2 at The Open Championship.

His inclusion in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup gives him the opportunity to play in all the Signature Events in 2024, while his victory gives him full PGA Tour membership until the end of 2025. Kim will certainly have more than enough opportunities to extend that run.