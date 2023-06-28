“Too much p**n on the internet”: Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler’s Masters conversation leaves Golf fans giggling

Tiger Woods is one of the most illustrious careers in the game of golf. After Jack 'the Golden Bear' Nicklaus, he has been an undeniable force on the golf course. Many fellow golfers have been a fan of the 15-time major champion.

NUCLR GOLF shared a video of multiple-time green jacket holder Woods and 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler being involved in a practice round.

However, the conversation between the duo was well-liked by golf fans. One of them even went on to sarcastically quote retweet:

"Too much p**n on the internet."

Fans react to Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler's Masters Conversation

The tweet shared by NUCLR Golf has footage of a video published by TaylorMade Golf's YouTube channel. However, in the tweet comments sections, fans were seen loving the fun conversation between the two Masters Champions.

One fan was unable to believe that Scheffler actually asked Woods about how many times he has won the Masters Tournament (five times).

Another fan wrote that there should be a conversation about what Tiger Woods is wearing.

A fan loved the video of the duo, and especially Tiger Woods. He also shared that he himself uses a 56-degree club.

A fan shared that he just knew that the Augusta Masters awards only one green jacket even to the multiple winners.

One fan says that he can watch it (Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods) all day. Another fan appreciates the shoes worn by Tiger Woods. Check out the top tweets:

Here is the entire conversation between Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler:

Tiger: "What club do you normally hit bunker shots with?"

Scottie: "Typically a 60 (a wedge of 60 degrees)."

Tiger: "Typically a 60, right? Yeah, in a long bunker shot, if you haven't had a long bunker shot, would you go to like a pitching wedge or eight iron?"

Scottie: "I'd go all the way down to nine irons where it's kind of pushing. I'd never use an eight. I'll plug all the way down to about a nine. But for something like this this short, usually, 60 for me. What about you?"

Tiger: "I'd like a 56 myself, I grew up without a 60. So, you know, I like, I'm just used to having that face open on my 56 all the time. And I found that when the Sands get heavier, then my 60 doesn't work."

Scottie: "Which goes too deep too just too deep..."

Tiger: "Just too deep..."

Then Scottie Scheffler hits a shot that nears the hole.

Tiger: "You made that look easy. Okay. That's why he's the master champion."

Scottie: "How many times you win The Masters?"

Tiger: "A couple! Just a few, just one jacket though..."

The actual Masters Trophy also doesn't stay with the winner.

