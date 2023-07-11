Top 7 hole-in-ones ranked by distance

The hole-in-one is one of the most spectacular events in golf. It does not always define championships, but every time one is reported, it always makes the news. Logically, when a hole-in-one defines a result, it becomes a memorable feat.

It is such a rare play that very few (if any) great players have made it in their careers. Tiger Woods has three, while Rory McIlroy has only two (one on the PGA Tour and one on the European Tour). Scottie Scheffler has only one hole-in-one, achieved earlier this season.

Everything about holes-in-one is momentous. The National Hole-in-One Registry archives more than 100,000 records, with all kinds of records (most aces in a single round, on a single hole, by a single partner, family, etc).

Without a doubt, the most important factor to determine the value of a hole-in-one is the distance. This factor is the most challenging because not all players are able to reach even the green with a single stroke, let alone the hole.

Throughout history, some truly superb shots have been reported. Let's take a look at the seven most amazing holes-in-one:

#7 Ladies first

According to the Guinness Book of Records, the longest hole-in-one for a lady belongs to Marie Robie. In 1949 (a year before LPGA started operations), Robie hit a 393-yard ace on the 1st hole at Furnace Brook Golf Club in Massachusetts.

#6 Longest hole-in-one on the PGA Tour

The recording of the distance of holes-in-one has not always been as detailed and accurate as it is now. Therefore, whenever we talk about these types of records, we do so on the basis of what is reported.

Unfortunately, it is possible that there may have been even more spectacular hits that did not, for one reason or another, make it into the books.

What is certain is that the longest recorded ace on the PGA Tour is credited to Andrew Magee. It happened at TPC Scottsdale in 2001. Magee hit a 332-yard shot that went straight to the 17th hole (par 4).

#5 The longest direct ace

Another characteristic of aces is that those achieved on par 3 and par 4 holes are distinguished from those on par 5 holes. This is because they generally feature curves with incoming penalty areas (or doglegs).

The longest direct hole-in-one on record, according to the Guinness Book of Records, is credited to Robert Mitera. It occurred in 1965 at Miracle Hills Golf Club in Nebraska. It was a 447-yard shot on the 17th hole.

#4 Ace on a par 5 hole

To make an ace on a par 5 hole, the player must hit over some penalty area ('cut the dogleg'). Often there is little or no visibility of the green as such.

Larry Bruce is credited with a 480-yard hole-in-one on a par 5 hole at Hope Country Club in Arkansas in 1962.

#3 Guinness par 5 hole record

According to the Guinness Book of Records, Shaun Lynch holds the record for the longest ace on a par 5 hole, with 496 yards. According to the record, the event took place in 1995 at Teign Valley Golf Club in Christow, England.

Best of all, according to local reports, Lynch hit this shot over the cut leg with an iron, not a driver.

#2 Records on par 5 hole outside of Guinness

There are other reports of two shots that beat Lynch's, but they are not validated by Guinness. The first one is credited to Jack Bartlett.

It is alleged that in 2007, Bartlett hit an ace on the 17th hole (par 5) at Royal Wentworth Falls Golf Club in Australia, at 511 yards.

#1 Longest ever

So far, the longest reported ace by any record is credited to Mike Crean, at 517 yards. He achieved it on the 9th hole (par 5) at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in Colorado, in 2002.

