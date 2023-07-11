Top 4 featured groups to watch at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

The Genesis Scottish Open will take place from July 13 to July 16 at the famous Renaissance Golf Club. The tournament features a prize of $9 million, attracting the best golfers from across the world to compete in the PGA Tour event this week.

The event is expected to begin with the first round on Thursday, July 13, and will conclude on Sunday, July 16. However, ahead of the start of the event, the PGA Tour revealed the featured group for the tournament.

Here are the top four featured groups to watch at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

#1 Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

Rory McIlroy will team up with Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas on the first tee of the Scottish Open. Schauffele and McIlroy have been two of the tournament's top contenders, and it will be interesting to see them play together.

Justin Thomas, on the other hand, has struggled with his game in recent months. It would be interesting to see him play alongside McIlroy and Schauffele.

Xander Schauffele won the Scottish Open in 2022 and fans have their eyes on the American golfer to see if he can defend his title playing on a star-studded field, consisting of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay in 2023.

#2 Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry

According to Sportsline, the current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the tournament with odds of +700. Scheffler will play in the opening round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open alongside Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland and Irish golfer Shane Lowry.

It is worth noting that both Viktor and Scottie have won PGA Tour events this year, while Lowry is hoping to win his first Tour event in 2023.

#3 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Meronk

Patrick Cantlay topped the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open power rankings. He'll be joined by 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Polish golfer Adam Meronk to tee off for the first round of the Scottish Open.

Since the 2023 Masters, Cantlay has been criticized for his slow play. However, he ignored the comments in order to concentrate on winning a PGA Tour tournament. He has secured one of the top five betting favorites slots. It will be interesting to watch him play with Fitzpatrick and Meronk.

#4 Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton

Rickie Fowler, who ended a four-year winless streak with a victory at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Championship, is the top favorite this week. He'll be paired with Wyndham Clark, the winner of the 2023 US Open, and Tyrrell Hatton, one of the favourites to win the Scottish Open. Fowler, Clark, and Hatton are undoubtedly one of the best groups to watch this week.

Clark has impressed people with marvellous performances in the last few tournaments. He won his first PGA Tour event in May and quickly clinched the first major of his career at the US Open.

Fowler is also being yet another golfer, who finally bounced back in the game after struggling with his form in the past few years.

