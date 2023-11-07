Top 5 big-name golfers to watch at 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge ft. Justin Thomas

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is scheduled to be played from Thursday, November 9, to Sunday, November 12, at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

A field of 60 golfers will gather at the Gary Player Country Club over the next four days. Six of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings will be present at this week's event, fighting for the purse size of $6 million.

Here's a closer look at the top five players at the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge.

#1 Max Homa

Max Homa is the highest-ranked player this week, debuting at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. He has made cuts in 21 of the 25 starts he has made, with 12 top-10 finishes this season and two wins to his name.

Homa will be looking to tackle the challenges at the Gary Player Country Club this week, as he is one of the oddsmakers' favorites to win.

#2 Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood is the second-highest-ranked player at the Gary Player Country Club. The two-time defending champion of the Nedbank Golf Challenge is once again a favorite to win this year. In his six starts at the event, he has never finished outside the top 21.

The World No. 15 golfer has had a successful season, making 18 cuts in 21 starts in 2022–23 and finishing as a runner-up at the RBC Canadian Open.

#3 Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas will be teeing off for the first time since the 2023 Fortinet Championship last month, where he finished fifth. Like Homa, he is also making his debut at the Sun City event.

Thomas had a challenging season as he failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time, finishing 71st in the standings. He also didn't secure a single win in the season for the first time in his career. However, the 30-year-old will be aiming to put his season's challenges behind him this week.

#4 Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox is making his fifth start at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. As the fourth-highest-ranked golfer in this week's field, he finished as the runner-up last year, falling just one stroke short of Tommy Fleetwood.

As for his current form, the Kiwi golfer won the BMW PGA Championship in September and also secured a runner-up finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Currently, he holds the fourth position in the Race to Dubai standings.

#5 Justin Rose

Justin Rose is returning to the Nedbank Golf Challenge after a 10-year absence. He previously finished T7 in 2013. This year has been quite fruitful for him, with 14 cuts made in 20 starts on the PGA Tour, including five top-10 finishes. The Englishman also secured a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, marking his 11th win on the American Tour.

Rose's most recent appearance on the DP World Tour was a T57 finish at the Spanish Open last month. He aims to make his return to the Gary Player Country Club a memorable one.