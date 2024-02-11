Top 5 big names who missed the cut at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open ft. Rickie Fowler

Following the 36 holes of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open on Saturday, February 10, 73 golfers successfully finished above the cutline under 2.

The tournament's second round, which was originally slated for Friday, February 9, came to an end on Saturday, February 10. The players that advanced from the second round played a few holes in the third round on Saturday; the remaining holes will be played on Sunday, February 11.

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open was full of surprises on Saturday when Nick Taylor dominated the golf course while others struggled to make the cut. Some of the top-ranked golfers, including Rickie Fowler, Max Homa and Akshay Bhatia, failed to make the cut.

Here is a list of the top 5 golfers who will not tee off in the last two rounds of the tournament.

Top 5 big names who missed the cut at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

#1 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler had a poor second round at the WM Phoenix. (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Following the 36 holes of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler settled for a score of over par 6 and missed the cut by eight strokes. He scored 73 in the opening round of the tournament after making four bogeys and two birdies. In the second round, he made three bogeys, two double bogeys, and three birdies to score 4-over par 75 and miss the cut.

#2 Max Homa

Max Homa was cut from the 2024 WM Phoenix. (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Max Homa also struggled with his game at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open and missed the cut by two strokes. He settled for a total score of even par after playing two rounds of 73 and 69.

Homa made three bogeys and a birdie in the first round and two birdies in the second round. Although he didn't register a bogey in the second round, it wasn't enough to see him through.

#3 Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre also missed the cut at 2024 WM Phoenix. (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre failed to make the cut of under 2 after playing two rounds of 73 and 69. He finished with a score of even par, missing the cut by two strokes. He had a rough start to the game on Thursday when he shot 73. He made 69 in the second round, which was not enough to qualify for the third round.

#4 Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia wasn't at his best. (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia played both rounds above 70, settled with a score of over par 4, and eventually failed to make the cut at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. He had a rough start to the game with a round of 75, recording two birdies and six bogeys. However, he improved in the second round and scored 71 to finish with a total of 4-over par 146.

#5 Grayson Murray

Grayson Murray won the Sony Open in January. (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Grayson Murray, who got off to a strong start to the year by winning the Sony Open last month, failed to make the cut at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. He played two rounds of 72 and 74 at the PGA Tour event and settled for a score of over par four. He missed the cut by six strokes after a second round that saw him make two birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey.