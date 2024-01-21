Top 5 big names who missed the cut at The American Express 2024 ft. Rickie Fowler and Shane Lowry

Some of the top-ranked golfers missed the cut after the first three rounds of American Express 2024. The American Express got underway on Thursday, January 18, and will have its finale on Sunday, January 21.

The ongoing PGA Tour event has been full of surprises. Amateur golfer Nick Dunlap topped the leaderboard with a score of under 27, while some players, including Rickie Fowler and Shane Lowry, failed to make the cut of under 13.

Here are the top five golfers who missed the cut at The American Express.

Top 5 big names who missed the cut at The American Express 2024

#1 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler failed to make the cut at The American Express 2024. He shot two rounds above 70 and was forced to return home following three rounds of the tournament.

Fowler started with a round of 70 and carded 68 on Friday and 76 in the third round. He had a good start to the tournament but struggled in the third round. He made three bogeys, one double bogey, and a birdie to settle for a score of 4-over par 76 on Saturday and missed the cut.

#2 Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry shot two rounds of 67 at The American Express 2024. But with a round of 70 on Saturday, he failed to make the cut. He settled for a score of under 12 after shooting three rounds of 67, 67 and 70.

The Ryder Cup player made four birdies, an eagle, one bogey and a double bogey to score a 2-under-par 70 in the third round. He missed the cut by just one stroke.

#3 Grayson Murray

Grayson Murray (Image via Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

After winning the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii last week, fans had high hopes for Grayson Murray at The American Express 2024. However, he failed to make the cut.

Murray finished with a score of under 5 after carding three rounds of 70, 69 and 72 and missed the cut.

#4 Aaron Rai

Aaron Rai (Image via Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

English golfer Aaron Rai shot 66 on Saturday but still failed to make the cut at The American Express. He struggled in the first two rounds of the tournament when he carded 69 and 71.

Rai finished with a score of under 10, missing the cut by just three strokes.

#5 Harry Hall

Harry Hall (Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Harry Hall also struggled with his game at The American Express and missed the cut after three rounds. He shot 75 in the opening round, followed by two more rounds of 68 and 65.

Hall teed off at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on Saturday. He shot six birdies on the front nine and two on the back, along with a bogey, to score 65, which was not enough for him to make the cut.