Top 5 DP World Tour golfers who claimed 2024 PGA Tour cards ft. Adrian Meronk and Thorbjorn Olesen

With the conclusion of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship, the top 10 players who do not not have full status competing on the PGA Tour will earn the Tour card for next season. The list is out as the season finale DP World Tour championship came to an end on Sunday, November 19.

Nicolai Hojgaard won the tournament while Rory McIlroy finished top in the Race to Dubai list. However, as McIlroy already has the PGA Tour card, he only earned the bonus money.

On that note, here are the top five players who earned PGA Tour cards via the Race to Dubai list for the next season.

Top 5 DP World Tour golfers who claimed 2024 PGA Tour cards

#1 Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Adrian Meronk finished fourth in the Race to Dubai list after settling for the T32 position at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship. His incredible season on the Europe Tour in 2023 has helped him earn the PGA Tour card for the 2024 season.

Meronk started his professional journey in 2016 and has won five tournaments. He won his first European Tour event in 2022 at the Horizon Irish Open, and later that year, he clinched the trophy of ISPS Handa Australian Open.

#2 Thorbjorn Olesen

Thorbjorn Olesen (Image via AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Finishing ninth in the Race to Dubai list, Thorbjorn Olesen earned the PGA Tour card. He finished 26th at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship.

Thorbjorn made his professional debut in 2008 and has won 14 tournaments. He won seven European Tour events.

#3 Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre (Image via AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Robert MacIntyre, who was part of the European Ryder Cup, finished 13th in the Race to Dubai list. He finished T18 in the DP World Tour Championship last week and earned the PGA Tour for the 2024 season.

MacIntyre started his professional journey in 2017 and has won three professional tournaments, including two on the European Tour.

#4 Victor Perez

Victor Perez (Image via Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Victor Perez finished eighth at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship, which helped him settle in seventh place in the Race to Dubai list.

Perez turned pro in 2015 and won seven professional tournaments.

#5 Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox(Image via AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Ryan Fox finished in a tie for 32nd position at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship and earned the PGA Tour for the 2024 season.

Fox started his professional career in 2012 and has won 17 tournaments. He has won four European Tour events and one on the Asian Tour.