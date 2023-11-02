Top 5 golfers competing for their 2024 DP World Tour card this month ft. Manuel Elvira 

As the year nears its end, golfers are trying their best to earn a DP World Tour card. After the final of the Rolex Challenge Tour this week, players finishing in the top 20 in the Tour's ranking will secure a spot in the DP World Tour.

The player finishing 21st in the standings will likely earn the final card as Alex Fitzpatrick, who ranked in the top 20, is already eligible to compete on the DP World Tour next season.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five golfers who can earn the DP World Tour card this month.

Top 5 golfers competing for their 2024 DP World Tour card this month

#1 Manuel Elvira

Manuel Elvira (Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Spanish golfer Manuel Elvira currently tops the Challenge Tour rankings with a total of 1,227.97 points. He played in 24 events this season and has three-second finishes on the Challenge Tour. He is most likely to earn the DP World Tour card.

#2 Adam Blomme

Adam Blomme (Image via Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Swedish golfer Adam Blomme is another golfer who is likely to compete in the DP World Tour events by earning the card. He currently sits in fifth position in the Challenge Tour rankings and is expected to maintain his ranking and earn the DP World Tour card.

#3 Lorenzo Scalise

Lorenzo Scalise (Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Lorenzo Scalise is also in the run to earn the DP World Tour card by finishing in the top 20 in the Challenge Tour. He has competed in 24 tournaments this season, winning one competition and finishing in the top 10 on four occasions.

#4 Andrea Pavan

Andrea Pavan (Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Hailing from Italy, Andrea Pavan currently sits in seventh place in the Challenge Tour rankings and can earn the DP World Tour card this month. He has played in 24 tournaments this season, registering victory in one and having five top-10 finishes.

#5 Casey Jarvis

Casey Jarvis (Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

With total points of 1,172.09, Jarvis Casey currently sits in third place at the Challenge Tour rankings. The 20-year-old golfer has four top-10 finishes and can join the DP World Tour for the next season.