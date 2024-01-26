Top 5 golfers who failed to make the Friday cut at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open ft. Collin Morikawa

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open concluded with its second round on Thursday, January 25 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Deigo, California.

With a score of under 12, Stephan Jaeger fired 64 on Thursday, jumping up 18 spots to take the lead. The PGA Tour event has seen many top-ranked golfers meet. However, a few Ryder Cup stars, including Collin Morikawa and Sepp Starka, struggled and failed to make the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open after the second round.

Here are the top five golfers who missed the cut at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

Top 5 golfers who failed to make the cut at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

#1 Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa started with a round of 67 on Wednesday, January 24, and was in good form. However, things fell out of favor as he headed for the second round of the tournament on Thursday, January 25.

He started the second round with a bogey on the first hole, which was luckily followed by a birdie. He had a smooth start on Thursday when he carded two birdies on the front nine but things slipped from his hand on the back nine. He carded two bogeys and a double bogey on the final nine holes and failed to make the 3-under par cut.

Before the Farmers Insurance Open, Morikawa competed at The Sentry 2024 and was tied for fifth position.

#2 Jason Day

Jason Day (Image via Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Jason Day missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open by four strokes. He finished with a score of 1-over par 145 after playing two rounds of 74 and 71.

He carded two birdies and four bogeys in the opening round to score two-over par 74 and three birdies and two bogeys in the second round.

Before the Farmers Insurance Open, Day played at two PGA Tour events, The Sentry and The American Express. He settled in a tie for tenth place at the season-opening The Sentry and T34 at last week's event. But failed to make the cut at this week's tournament.

#3 Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre's bad luck continued at this week's Farmers Insurance Open. He had missed the cut at last week's The American Express and then this week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He finished with a score of over par 4, missing the cut by seven strokes. MacIntyre shot 78 in the opening round and 70 on Thursday to finish with a total of four-over par.

#4 Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

European Ryder Cup player Sepp Straka also struggled with his game at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open and failed to make the projected under-3 par cut.

He shot 73 in the opening round and 75 in the second to finish with a total of four over par. Straka last played at The Sentry earlier this month and finished in a tie for 12th place.

#5 Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Image via Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who was the runner-up at last week's The American Express, had a disappointing outing at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. He also failed to make the cut after shooting two rounds of above 70.

The South African golfer played a round of 72 on Wednesday with four birdies and four bogeys. On Thursday, while playing at the North Torrey Pines Golf Course, he struggled throughout the game.

On the front nine, he failed to make any birdie or bogey. However, on the back nine, he made four birdies and two bogeys to score 2-under par 70. He missed the cut by just one stroke.