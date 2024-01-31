Top 5 golfers who have joined LIV Golf ahead of the 2024 season ft. Tyrrell Hatton

Fans will see several new faces in the third season of LIV Golf. The Saudi Arabian-PIF-backed circuit is all set to start its 2024 season this week with the Mayakoba event.

The new season is likely to come with more surprises and an increased field size. This year, 13 teams will compete on the circuit with four players each.

As the season-opening event is just around the corner, the roster of the circuit has become the talk of the town. Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf last month and is slated to tee off this week. Moreover, Tyrrell Hatton has also defected from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf.

Here are the five golfers who have joined LIV Golf ahead of the 2024 season.

Top 5 golfers who’ve joined LIV Golf ahead of the 2024 season

#1 Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm shocked the golf community last month by confirming his move to LIV Golf. The Spanish golfer has reportedly signed a $550 million deal to join the breakaway circuit. He will be playing on LIV Golf as the captain of the series' new team, Legion XIII.

Jon Rahm is the highest-ranked golfer to join LIV Golf so far.

#2 Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton (Image via Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tyrrell Hatton has also followed Jon Rahm's path and joined LIV Golf. The English golfer has allegedly signed a $63 million deal with LIV Golf after Rahm convinced him to move as per a report by the Telegraph. He will tee off at this week's Mayakoba event with Rahm's Legion XIII team.

#3 Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk (Image via Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Polish golfer Adrian Meronk has also joined LIV Golf. When Meronk withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open a few weeks ago, rumors swirled that he had signed a deal with LIV Golf. Now that the roster of the circuit is out, it's been confirmed that he moved to the LIV series. Meronk will play for Cleeks GC.

#4 Kalle Samooja

Kalle Samooja (Image via Warren Little/Getty Images)

Kalle Samooja has secured his spot on the breakaway circuit through the LIV Golf Promotions event. He has joined Cleeks GC.

Having turned pro in 2010, Samooja has won 12 professional tournaments to date. He has won one European Tour event and one event on the Challenge Tour, while the rest of his victories were recorded on local tours.

#5 Kieran Vincent

Kieran Vincent is another new member of LIV Golf. He secured his spot on the circuit through the Promotions event. Vincent has also joined Rahm's Legion XIII.