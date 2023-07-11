Top 5 golfers to watch at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

The highly anticipated Genesis Scottish Open will be held at the famous Renaissance Club from July 13 to July 16, 2023. As a PGA Tour and DP World Tour event, this event promises a remarkable showcase of skill and strong rivalry among the world's finest golfers.

With a payout of $9,000,000, the Genesis Scottish Open attracts professional players from all over the world who compete for both the renowned title and a big amount of prize money.

As the tournament approaches, five prominent players have emerged as competitors to keep an eye on.

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler has recently demonstrated his ability to excel on the greatest stages, including a strong showing at The Players Championship. He will be a powerful force and a top contender for the upcoming championship after regaining the number one spot in the Official World Golf spot.

#2 Rory McIlroy

McIlroy began the year with a win at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, demonstrating his remarkable abilities. Despite missing the cut at the Masters, the Irish golfer rebounded with a good showing at the US Open, finishing solo second. McIlroy's skill and experience make him a player to keep an eye on.

#3 Patrick Cantlay

Cantlay, known for his consistency, has had a strong start to the 2023 season, competing in both the Masters Tournament and the RBC Heritage. Cantlay's ability to execute under duress makes him a candidate for the Genesis Scottish Open championship, despite media attention on his pace of play.

#4 Xander Schauffele

Schauffele just won the Travellers Championship, adding another glorious trophy to his outstanding career. He brings a winning mentality and a solid game to the Genesis Scottish Open, having won six PGA Tour events.

Schauffele's course record-breaking performance at the J. P. McManus Pro-Am demonstrates his ability to make an impression.

#5 Rickie Fowler

In a thrilling playoff, Fowler ended his winless streak at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Fowler will be ready to show off his skills at the Genesis Scottish Open with increased confidence and a desire to restore his earlier form. His previous success and fan-favorite status make him a player to keep an eye on.

These five golfers will definitely create compelling moments and intense competition as the tournament progresses. Fans can expect to see their unique talents on display as they navigate the course's challenges and compete for the renowned championship.

Stay tuned for an exciting event full of drama, spectacular shots, and memorable performances.

Poll : 0 votes