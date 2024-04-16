Top 5 hits and flops from LIV Golf at Masters 2024 feat. Jon Rahm

Every player in the Masters field, including both LIV Golf and PGA Tour players like Jon Rahm to Scottie Scheffler, gave their best on the Augusta National Golf Club course. While fortune did not smile on everyone, the tournament overall was of the highest level.

LIV Golf had 13 representatives in the field of the Masters 2024. Some delivered outstanding performances, others left much to be desired with their results. Let's look at the best and worst among the players performing in the league led by Greg Norman.

Top 5 hits from LIV Golf at the Masters 2024

Although there were no LIV Golf representatives in the top 5 at the Masters, they did have several in the top 10.

1- Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau made headlines as the standout LIV Golf player at the Masters, sharing the final spot with a colleague. He delivered his strongest performance at the Augusta National Golf Club, setting personal records for both 18 and 72 holes.

DeChambeau achieved his first Top 10 finish at the Masters in 2024, coming in T6. He kicked off the tournament with his best-ever 18-hole score, a remarkable 7-under 65 on the first day.

2- Cameron Smith

The Australian matched DeChambeau's best finish among LIV players at the Masters 2024, tying for sixth place. Despite garnering less attention compared to his colleague, Smith secured his fifth Top 10 finish and fourth career-best performance at Augusta National, with previous finishes including a tie for second in 2020, third in 2022, and fifth in 2018.

Smith also proved that having gone to LIV Golf has had little (if any) effect on his quality. In the five editions of majors he has played in since going to the breakaway circuit, Smith has not made a cut, has finished in three Top 10s and his worst finish was a T34 (The Masters 2023).

3- Tyrrell Hatton

The Englishman came to LIV Golf at the start of the 2024 season, with the pedigree of being one of the best players in the world and a member of the Top 20 in the world ranking. His first major after his jump could not have been better, finishing T9 at Augusta National, with a respectable score of even par.

Tyrrell Hatton was never really in contention, but his performance was solid from the start. He was even able to post a fourth-round score in the 60s to sneak into the Top 10.

4- Patrick Reed

LIV Golf took seven former champions to the Masters 2024, but only one of them had a standout performance. That honor went to Patrick Reed, who finished T12, with a score of 1 over.

Reed took advantage of his experience playing at Augusta National to overcome the difficulties imposed by the course. In fact, he posted his best score of the tournament (70) during the second round, the most affected by the strong winds.

5- Joaquin Niemann

The Chilean finished T22, perhaps a little far from contention, considering that many considered him among the main favorites. However, it was a good result for Joaquin Niemann, as it was his second Top 25 in five starts at the Masters.

In fact, Niemann had only one unlucky round, the second, when he only managed a score of 78. In the other three rounds, he scored under par twice and finished one over par in the fourth round.

Top 5 flops from LIV Golf at the Masters 2024

As for the less fortunate performances of LIV players at the Masters, these are the five that stand out the most:

1- Jon Rahm

While it is true that the Spaniard did not miss the cut, nor was he the worst-placed player in his league, it's evident he didn't perform at the expected level. Jon Rahm came into the Masters as one of the main favorites for the title but was far from being a serious threat for the title.

His first round was not outstanding, but not bad either (1 over), but on the second day he only managed 4 over to make the cut by one stroke. It cannot be forgotten that that day the weather conditions were very adverse, but also that other players played under similar conditions and got much better scores.

2- Adrian Meronk

The Pole finished the Masters missing the cut by eight strokes, after a score of 14 over for 36 holes. More was expected from Adrian Meronk, a player who went to LIV Golf on the shoulders of his recent DP World Tour Player of the Year award in 2023.

3- Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson's recent performance at LIV Golf, with a win and two Top 10 finishes, signaled a resurgence in his career following a year of inconsistent results in 2023. However, his momentum faltered at the Masters as he missed the cut with a score of 13 over par.

4- Sergio Garcia

The Spaniard arrived at Augusta National with two-second places in the last five tournaments in the LIV Golf, the best start of his career in that circuit. Unfortunately, he failed to show his quality in this edition of the Masters, as he scored 7 over for 36 holes and missed the cut.

5- Bubba Watson

The double masters champion scored 2 over 74 in his first round, which gave him a good chance of making the cut. However, a horrible second round (8 over 80) left his fans waiting for a good performance.

Bubba Watson has been cut in the last two editions of the Masters and has secured only one Top 10 finish (10th place) in 18 tournaments played since 2023 in LIV Golf.

