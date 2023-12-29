Top 5 most iconic pictures from the 2023 golf season feat. Viktor Hovland

The 2023 golf season left countless moments in the history books of golf. Correspondingly, the catalog of images of the season is enormous as well, with Viktor Hovland as the protagonist of what will probably be remembered as the most iconic image of the year.

An image can be historic both for the moment it reflects and for the quality of its execution. The 2023 golf season left us with an endless list of photos that fall into both categories. Which were the best of them all? Let's take a look:

Top 5 most iconic pictures from the 2023 golf season

The following selection includes moments that occurred both inside and outside the courses. Undoubtedly, none of them will be forgotten for a long time:

1- Viktor Hovland celebrating victory in the Ryder Cup

Viktor Hovland, 2023 Ryder Cup (Image via X @GolfonCBS).

There are multiple iterations of this image available, and it's no wonder given the iconic nature of the moment. It reflects Viktor Hovland's celebration of victory in the Ryder Cup.

Recall that Hovland attended the event without a partner. In this photo, he posed with the partners of all the other members of the European team that had just won the biennial event.

2- Tiger Woods at The Masters

Tiger Woods, The Masters 2023 (Image via Getty).

The image shows Tiger Woods in a practice session at Augusta during the rain-delayed second round. His expression is a reflection of what was to follow. Woods withdrew from The Masters due to injuries. It would be six months before his eventual return at the Hero World Challenge.

3- Jon Rahm and the moment of victory at The Masters

Jon Rahm, The Masters, 2023 (Image via Getty).

The moment of Jon Rahm's victory at The Masters was captured in an image that has marked the 2023 golf season. It's only logical, considering the importance of this event in the world calendar.

Rahm is seen with a mixture of jubilation, disbelief and gratitude that reflects very well what winning at Augusta represents.

4- Michael Block's ace at the PGA Championship

Michael Block, 2023 PGA Championship (Image via Getty).

As you may recall, Michael Block starred in one of the "Cinderella stories" of the 2023 golf season. Everything went Block's way during the PGA Championship, from entering the event as part of the so-called "Corebridge Financial PGA Team" to qualifying for the next edition by finishing in the Top 15.

The icing on the cake was an ace on the 15th hole of the fourth round. It didn't hurt that he got it in front of Rory McIlroy. The picture shows him doffing his hat to the crowd after this iconic moment.

5- Jon Rahm to LIV Golf

Jon Rahm announcing his signing with LIV Golf (Image via X @GolfMonthly).

Undoubtedly, one of the moments that marked a turning point during the 2023 golf season was Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf. Rahm wearing a letterman jacket with the LIV Golf logo and shaking hands with Greg Norman is iconic for obvious reasons.

Honorable mention: Carlota Ciganda clinching the decisive point at the Solheim Cup

Carlota Ciganda, 2023 Solheim Cup (Image via Getty).

The main highlight of the Solheim Cup was Carlota Ciganda's celebration as she scored the final putt on the 17th hole, clinching her individual victory over Nelly Korda.

The Spaniard gave the winning point to Team Europe playing on home soil. In addition, she was in imperious form throughout the event, winning four points out of a possible four.