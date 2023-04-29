Top 5 Justin Thomas performances to re-watch on his birthday

Justin Thomas is turning 30 on April 29. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on April 29, 1993. Thomas has been playing professionally since 2013 and has won 17 competitions.

Thomas is best renowned for his affable demeanor and on-course humor. He still enjoys pulling pranks on his friends at the age of 30. In his career, Thomas has won two major tournaments, winning the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022.

He last competed at the RBC Heritage, where he finished 25th. He is currently on vacation and will return for the next PGA Tour event following his birthday.

On Justin Thomas' 30th birthday, we'll go over his top five performances to watch again.

Top 5 Justin Thomas performances

1) 2022 PGA Championship

After winning the prestigious PGA Championship, Thomas secured his second major championship in 2022. The American golfer tied up with Will Zalatoris after the final round. The duo competed in a playoff where Thomas clinched the trophy with a score of under 2.

Thomas and Zalatoris birdied the par-5 on the 13th hole of the playoffs. However, Thomas advanced with a birdie on the 17th hole, while Zalatoris settled for par.

Thomas entered the final round seven strokes back but rapidly raced to the top of the leaderboard. It was one of his most impressive performances.

2) 2017 PGA Championship

In 2017, Justin Thomas won his first major championship, the PGA Championship. He finished outside the top 10 in the first round, but in the second round, Thomas came from behind to tie for seventh place with Paul Casey and Rickie Fowler on a score of under 3.

Justin Thomas added -2 to his third-day score and won the PGA Championship by two strokes with a final-round 68.

3) 2021 Players Championship

The 48th Players Championship was held at TPC Sawgrass from March 11 to 14, 2021. Justin Thomas finished outside the top ten in the first two rounds of the competition.

He finished third after the third round of 64 and won the event by one stroke after the final round of 68.

4) 2017 CJ Cup

Justin Thomas and Marc Leishman both had scores of under 9 after the final round of the CJ Cup in 2017. Thomas started the round with a score of 63, while Leishman started with a score of 66.

However, after four rounds, the duo finished with a total of nine points to take the lead on the leaderboard. They contested in the playoffs, with Thomas winning with a par-4 on the 18th hole.

5) Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020

Thomas delivered one of his best performances at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

He finished in a three-way tie for first place with Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele. To win the championship, the trio competed in a playoff.

On the first hole of the playoffs, Thomas and Patrick Reed both made par. They both shot par-5 on the second hole. On the third hole of the playoffs, Thomas shot a par-4, while Reed shot a par-5. Thomas eventually surpassed him and won the championship.

