Top 5 pairings to watch at the 2023 Fortinet Championship Round 1 ft. Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala, and Akshay Bhatia

The 2023 Fortinet Championship is just a night away from now. The FedEx Cup fall event will feature a field of 155 players who will compete for a $8.4 million prize pool. Golfers ranked below 70 in the 2023 FedEx Cup rankings will hope to end up inside 125 to retain their PGA Tour card for the 2024 season.

Four of the US Ryder Cup team members are scheduled to be at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley this weekend from September 14 to 17. Meanwhile, Max Homa will look forward to another blistering campaign to win the event for the third consecutive year.

Who are the top 5 pairings to watch out for at the 2023 Fortinet Championship?

The first round of the first FedEx fall event will have over 50 pairs. Here are the top five groups to watch out for.

#5 Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin

The vice-captain of the United States team for the 2023 Ryder Cup, Stewart Cink will be seen in action in the 2023 Fortinet Championship. He will be playing golf almost after a month since the Shaw Charity Classic at the Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club.

He is paired with two of the fellow American golfers, Brendon Todd and Lanto, and will tee off at 4:00 p.m. ET.

#4 Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis

The winner of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Mackenzie Hughes, will be an exciting golfer to watch out for in the first FedEx Cup fall event. He is paired with Cam Davis and Nick Hardy for the first round of the 2023 Fortinet Championship. They are scheduled to start their play at 03:49 p.m. ET.

#3 K.H. Lee, Andrew Putnam, Zach Johnson

The US Ryder Cup team captain Zach Johnson is also scheduled to play at the Silverado Country Club in Napa Valley. He will try to get good golfing experience before the 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event.

He is paired with South Korean golfer K.H. Lee and the 2022 Zozo Championship runner-up Andrew Putnam for the first round of the 2023 Fortinet Championship. The group is scheduled to start their play at 10:50 a.m. T.

#2 Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen

Defending Champion Max Homa is the top OWGR-ranked golfer in the field of the Napa Valley event. He has the best odds entering the FedEx Cup fall event and will look to become the first golfer since Steve Stricker (John Deere Classic in 2009, 2010, and 2011) to win the same event three years in a row.

He is paired with Cameron Champ and Joel Dahmenl who are looking forward to finishing inside 125 to retain their PGA Tour card. They will tee off at 10:28 a.m. ET.

#1 Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala

This is probably the strongest pairing in the first round of the 2023 Fortinet Championship. World No. 24 Justin Thomas will look for a top finish heading to the 2023 Ryder Cup, while his partners Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala would hope for a better start before the 2024 PGA Tour season.

The group is scheduled to tee off at 3:38 p.m. ET at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley on Thursday.