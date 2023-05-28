Stewart Cink, a seasoned golf veteran, stunned onlookers with a stunning hole-in-one on the third day of the Senior PGA Championship. His outstanding shot drove him to third place on the leaderboard, cementing his place among the tournament's top competitors.

As golf lovers marvelled at Cink's astounding achievement, social media platforms buzzed with excitement, with conversations and accolades swirling around his extraordinary performance.

Meanwhile, in the current competition, Padraig Harrington of Ireland maintains a dominating lead at 16 under par, one stroke ahead of Steve Stricker of the United States.

The rivalry for the coveted Senior PGA Championship title continues to heat up, with Cink firmly establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with.

The Senior PGA Championship leaderboard is displaying a mix of international talent and intense rivalry as the tournament unfolds. Notably, Robert Karlsson of Sweden made a strong charge, finishing in the top five with a score of 9 under par.

The tournament's dynamic nature, as well as the outstanding performances of these talented golfers, create an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement for the remaining rounds. The Senior PGA Championship promises to bring exhilarating moments and outstanding display of skill as the players battle for the ultimate prize.

Stewart Cink's illustrious career

Stewart Cink has won eight PGA TOUR tournaments in his career, demonstrating his outstanding talent and unwavering dedication to the game. His first victory was at the Canon Greater Hartford Open in 1997, followed by the MCI Classic in 2000.

Stewart Cink's winning streak continued in 2004, with victories at the MCI Heritage and the World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational. In 2008, he won the Travellers Championship, and the peak of his career came in 2009, when he won The Open Championship.

Stewart Cink added two more championships to his illustrious CV, winning the Safeway Open in 2020 and the RBC Heritage in 2021. These notable accomplishments illustrate Cink's consistency and ability to rise to the occasion on professional golf's largest stages.

Current Leaderboard of Senior PGA Championship

Padraig Harrington (IRL) -16

Steve Stricker (USA) -15

Stewart Cink (USA) -13

Robert Karlsson (SWE) -9 (Tied)

Darren Clarke (NIR) -9 (Tied)

Y.E. Yang (KOR) -9 (Tied)

4. Steven Alker (NZL) -8

Miguel Angel Jimenez (ESP) -7 (Tied)

Adilson Da Silva (BRA) -7 (Tied)

Katsumasa Miyamoto (JPN) -7 (Tied)

Steve Flesch (USA) -6 (Tied)

Colin Montgomerie (SCO) -6 (Tied)

David Toms (USA) -6 (Tied)

Stephen Ames (CAN) -6 (Tied)

Alex Cejka (GER) -6 (Tied)

Vijay Singh (FIJ) -5 (Tied)

Marco Dawson (USA) -5 (Tied)

K.J. Choi (KOR) -4 (Tied)

Scott Dunlap (USA) -4 (Tied)

Scott McCarron (USA) -4 (Tied)

David Branshaw (USA) -4 (Tied)

Kevin Sutherland (USA) -3 (Tied)

Justin Leonard (USA) -3 (Tied)

Shaun Micheel (USA) -3 (Tied)

Thomas Bjorn (DEN) -3 (Tied)

