The Wells Fargo Championship is a signature PGA Tour event featuring a stellar field of the best golfers on the circuit. Rory McIlroy, the top-ranked golfer, is among those playing this week at the event, which will commence on Thursday, May 9.

The tournament spans four days and follows a 72-hole format. With a purse of $20 million, the field includes all committed members except Scottie Scheffler. Ludvig Aberg was also scheduled to play but withdrew ahead of the competition. However, they are not the only ones absent from the tournament.

Here is a list of the top five players who will miss the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.

Top 5 PGA Tour golfers missing from the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

#1 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Ludvig Aberg, who was initially slated to compete at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, has withdrawn from the competition, citing knee soreness.

Despite performing well this season, Aberg will miss this week's event. He has participated in 10 events this season and recorded two runner-up finishes.

#2 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The current World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, is not committed to competing at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. His wife is pregnant, and the couple can expect the baby at any time.

Scheffler has won four tournaments in his last five starts. He has secured victories at the Masters, The Players Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and RBC Heritage. He is likely to return next week for the PGA Championship.

#3 Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Another notable absentee from the field of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is Tiger Woods. The legendary American golfer won in the PGA Tour event in 2007 by defeating Steve Stricker.

However, he will not play this year. Woods is slated to compete at the 2024 PGA Championship next week.

#4 Luke List

Luke List (Image via Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Despite displaying decent performances in the 2024 PGA Tour season, Luke List will not be playing at the Wells Fargo Championship.

List has competed in 13 events this season, including playing in signature events such as The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship. However, he will miss the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.

List has recorded one top finish but missed the cut in four tournaments this season

#5 Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson (Image via Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Zach Johnson will also be absent from this week's event. He has competed in nine PGA Tour events, missing the cut in four of them.

Johnson last played at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson event, where he tied for 20th place. However, Johnson will not play at the Wells Fargo Championship.