Top 5 players on the final PGA Tour University Class of 2024 rankings ft. Christo Lamprecht

The final 2024 PGA Tour University rankings were released after the NCAA Championship's stroke play was completed on Monday, 27 May. Michael Thorbjornsen topped the rankings, securing his PGA Tour card for the remainder of the 2024 season and the 2025 season.

Christo Lamprecht was also in contention to secure a PGA Tour card but withdrew from the individual championship this week, resulting in him finishing in second place on this year's PGA Tour University rankings.

These rankings are a gateway for budding amateur players to secure their cards on the PGA or Korn Ferry tours. The top-ranked player in PGA Tour University earns a PGA Tour card, while those finishing Nos. 2-5 are eligible for Korn Ferry Tour membership.

Here are the top 5 players on the final PGA Tour University Class of 2024 rankings.

Top 5 players on the final PGA Tour University Class of 2024 rankings

#1 Michael Thorbjornsen

Michael Thorbjornsen (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen of Stanford University topped the 2024 PGA Tour University rankings. He has won three collegiate events in his amateur career and finished No. 2 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Besides amateur events, Thorbjornsen also competed in PGA Tour events as an amateur. He finished fourth at the 2022 Travelers Championship.

#2 Christo Lamprecht

Christo Lamprecht (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Christo Lamprecht has a successful amateur career. He reached No.1 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings and won two collegiate events while studying at Georgia Tech University.

He finished second on the PGA Tour University rankings this year. The South African has also played at Majors as an amateur and finished T74 at The Open Championship 2023. Earlier this year, he played at the Masters in Augusta but failed to make the cut.

#3 Austin Greaser

Austin Greaser (Image via Paul Devlin/Getty Images)

Austin Greaser finished third on the PGA Tour University 2024 rankings. He too enjoys a successful amateur career at the University of North Carolina. He was the runner-up at the 2021 US Amateur Championship and has won three tournaments at the collegiate level.

#4 Matthew Riedel

Matthew Riedel (L) (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

Matthew Riedel only won one collegiate event, the 2022 SEC Match Play, and was the runner-up at the SEC Championship in 2024. He has played fairly well in his collegiate career at Vanderbilt University.

Besides collegiate events, Riedel also played on the PGA Tour as an amateur. He finished T2 at this year's Valspar Championship.

#5 Nicholas Gabrelcik

Nicholas Gabrelcik (Image via Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

University of North Florida's Nicholas Gabrelcik secured fifth place on the PGA Tour University Class of 2024 rankings. He has had eight collegiate victories in his four seasons at the university from 2020-24.

He also played at a PGA Tour event in 2023 on a sponsor exemption. He competed at the Valspar Championship last year and finished T69. However, he missed the cut at the tournament in 2024.