Top 5 players to watch at the Memorial Tournament

The 2023 Memorial Tournament is all set to be held between June 1 and 4 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. The tournament will see a field of 120 players, including the likes of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele.

Considered to be a prestigious event on the PGA Tour, a total prize purse of $20 million is up for grabs in Ohio. The winner will also receive a three-year PGA Card. The Jack Nicklaus is a notoriously hard one to navigate, with the legend himself making changes to the course for tougher competition.

Here are the top five golfers to watch out for going into the 2023 Memorial Tournament.

Top 5 golfers to watch out for at the 2023 Memorial Tournament

1) Scottie Scheffler

The World No. 1 is back in action at the Memorial Tournament. He finished T2 at the 2023 PGA Championship and has also taken a win at the 2023 Phoenix Open and finished T5 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Scheffler has not finished below 12th at any of his 11 starts this year and enters the Memorial Tournament as the top favorite. He will be aiming to pick up his third victory of the year.

2) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has had a rollercoaster of a year so far. Despite recording a few early wins, the golfer failed to make the cut at the 2023 Masters and Players. Finishing T7 at the PGA Championship was a boost for the World No. 3.

McIlroy is another favorite for the Memorial Tournament despite his shaky start to the year. If he were to have a good week, he would be in serious contention to pick up a win.

3) Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa has finished T10 at The Masters, T13 at The Players, and T6 at the Genesis Invitational. He is now in search for a win, which he has narrowly missed out on.

Morikawa has played and won on this course before, at the 2020 Workday Charity Open. He has also come second at the 2021 Memorial Open. Morikawa certainly knows his way around this course.

4) Kurt Kitayama

Kurt Kitayama won his first PGA Title at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. The World No. 20 has also recorded 11 total wins on the European Tour over his career.

After finishing T4 at the 2023 PGA Championship, Kitayama can look forward to a win if his weekend is favorable.

5) Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler finished T6 at the Colonial last weekend and he is in form going into the Memorial Tournament. Fowler is on the lookout for his next PGA Tour.

Fowler has missed only one cut on the PGA Tour in the 2023 season and is currently 46th in the world.

