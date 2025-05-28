Top 5 sleeper picks to watch at the Memorial Tournament 2025 ft. Keegan Bradley

The Memorial Tournament is the upcoming stop of the PGA Tour, and it is the final signature event in the PGA Tour roster, taking place from May 29 to June 1 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The field of the tournament will have 72 golfers, and it includes top-tier names like Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, and more. Apart from these popular names, some underdogs might surprise this year at the event. Here's a list of five such sleeper picks:

5 sleeper picks at the 2025 Memorial Tournament

1. Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley - Source: Imagn

Keegan Bradley last played at the Memorial Tournament in 2024, where he finished at T43 with 70-69-78-80 over the four rounds. Bradley also played in the 2023 Memorial Tournament, where he landed at T30 with 74-73-65-78.

Bradley had three top 10 finishes in the 2025 season, including a T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, a T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard, and a T8 at the PGA Championship with 267 (-13), 281 (-7) and 280 (-4), respectively.

2. Taylor Pendrith

Taylor Pendrith - Source: Imagn

Taylor Pendrith last played at the Memorial Tournament in 2024, where he finished at T33 with 74-71-77-72. Pendrith also played at the 2023 Memorial Tournament, where he landed at T60 with 77-69-76-76.

In 2025, Pendrith played at the Farmers Insurance Open, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Texas Children's Houston Open, and the PGA Championship with 285 (-3), 273 (-15), 265 (-15), and 279 (-5), respectively.

3. J.J. Spaun

J.J. Spaun- Source: Getty

J.J. Spaun last played at the Memorial Tournament in 2023, where he finished at T30 with 72-71-70-77 over the four rounds. Spaun had four top 10 finishes in 2025, including a T3 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, a T2 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, a T2 at the Players Championship and a T6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge with 265 (-15), 267 (-17), 276 (-12), and 273 (-7), respectively.

4. Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox - Source: Imagn

Ryan Fox last played in the Memorial Tournament in 2023, where he finished at T30 with 77-70-73-70 over the four rounds. In 2025, Fox had three top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a T20 at the Players Championship, a T15 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, and a victory at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He also had a top 10 finish on the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic with a T10 after scoring 279 (-9).

5. Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar- Source: Imagn

Matt Kuchar last played at the Memorial Tournament in 2024, where he finished at T33 with 75-71-74-74. Kuchar played at the Memorial Tournament in 2023, where he finished at the 62nd place with 79-67-69-84.

In 2025, Kuchar had only one top 20 finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished at T18 with 70-72-73-71.

