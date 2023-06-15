Top 5 sleeper picks to watch at the US Open 2023

The US Open 2023 is underway, and while the favourites are in the spotlight, there are a few sleeper picks that might steal the show. These underappreciated players have the talent, resilience, and tenacity to reap big rewards at the tournament.

At the US Open 2023, there are a number of great players that go unnoticed, yet have the potential to steal the show. These athletes have been quietly developing their talents, and they're now prepared to make an impact on the big stage.

They have the character traits needed to beat the odds and win the competition thanks to their unwavering persistence, resilience, and determination. All eyes will be on these sleeper picks as the event progresses. They have the chance to pull off remarkable upsets and establish their status as top-tier golfers.

The Top Five Sleeper picks for the 2023 US Open

Here are the top five sleeper picks for the US Open in 2023. They are ready to challenge the known contenders and create their own interesting tales on the greens.

#Adam Hadwin (+160 = Top 40)

Despite a recent incident in which he was physically upended on the 18th green at Oakdale, Hadwin's talent ahead of the US Open cannot be overlooked. He has demonstrated consistency throughout his game and finished T7 in the US Open last year, a career high. Hadwin, with his track record in majors, could be a surprise contender.

#Vincent Norrman (+240 = Top 40)

The Swedish golfer has made a name for himself in recent tournaments with excellent performances, including two top-ten finishes. Norrman's confidence and skill set, particularly as one of the field's longest hitters, make him a sneaky selection to watch in his major league debut.

#Matthieu Pavon (+375 points = Top 40)

The French golfer's steady and consistent play makes him an intriguing sleeper selection. Pavon brings a well-rounded game to the US Open, having finished in the top 40 in 11 of his last 13 tournaments. His previous success on the PGA TOUR adds to his capacity to make an impact.

#Yuto Katsuragawa (+650, ranking in the top 40)

The young Japanese golfer is not well-known among American fans. However, his impressive achievements on the Japan Golf Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour make him a sleeper to watch. Yuto Katsuragawa, who has a good tee-to-green game and has previously finished in the top 40, has the potential to make a name for himself at the U.S. Open.

#Gordon Sargent (+200, ranking in the top 40)

Gordon Sargent, a Vanderbilt University amateur, has already shown exceptional promise. Sargent has demonstrated his ability to compete at a high level by winning a medal in final qualification and being invited to compete in the Masters. He has the potential to join an elite club of amateurs who have finished in the top 40 at the U.S. Open.

The spotlight is on the recognised players. However, the sleeper picks have the potential to surprise and create their own memorable moments at the United States Open in 2023. Keep an eye on these great players as they compete for a spot in one of golf's most renowned events.

