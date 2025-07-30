Top 5 sleeper picks to watch at Wyndham Championship 2025 ft. Cameron Young

The Wyndham Championship 2025 runs from July 31 to August 3 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. This par‑70, 7,131‑yard Donald Ross layout features tight fairways and fast Bermuda greens. It is the final regular‑season event before the FedExCup Playoffs, where only the top 70 in standings qualify.

Sedgefield rewards accurate iron play, greens-in-regulation, and strong putting. With many stars resting before the Playoffs, under‑the‑radar players have a great chance to stand out. This sets the stage for surprise performances from motivated sleepers. Here are 5 such golfers who can shine at the 2025 Wyndham Championship.

Top 5 sleeper picks for the 2025 Wyndham Championship

1. Jacob Bridgeman

In March 2025, Bridgeman tied for 2nd at the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beaches, shooting 17 under par. The next month, he earned solo 3rd at the Valspar Championship. In mid‑May, he tied for 4th at the Truist Championship, and then tied for 5th at the John Deere Classic, finishing 16 under at TPC Deere Run in July. These results moved him to 33rd in FedExCup points. He ranks 7th in Strokes Gained: Putting in recent events. In his 2024 Wyndham debut, he finished T12. He holds +11,000 odds to win.

2. Cameron Young

At the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont (June 19–22), Young finished T4, shooting rounds of 70‑74‑69‑70 for 283 (+3). He also had a T4 at the John Deere Classic earlier in July (TPC Deere Run). He ranks 8th in putting amongst the field and posted a second-round 62 at Sedgefield in 2024, finishing T22 in his debut there. As of July 2025, his FedEx Cup ranking is 40. Despite that form, his outright odds hover near +5,500 at the Wyndham Championship.

3. Adam Svensson

At the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities (July 24–27, 2025), Svensson shot an 11-under 60 in Round 1, setting the tournament record and taking a two‑shot lead. In Round 2, he shot a 75, dropping back, followed by a final round 65, but still finished with an overall score of 268 and a T17. As of July 2025, his FedEx Cup rank is 162. He has played Wyndham four straight years and finished T7 in both 2023 and 2024. His betting odds are around +15,000 to win and approximately +1,100 for a Top 10 at the Wyndham Championship.

4. Webb Simpson

Simpson won his first PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship in 2011. Since then, he has recorded a total of eight top‑10s at Wyndham, including six top‑5s, and finished T5 as recently as 2023. In 2014, he named his third daughter 'Wyndham Rose' in tribute to the event. His 2025 season has been light, but he posted T16 at the Sony Open and T22 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He is offered at around +300 to finish in the Top 20 of the Wyndham Championship.

5. Thomas Rosenmueller

The German rookie turned pro in late 2019 and graduated from the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour, finishing T9 or better in several events to earn his PGA card. As of July 2025, Rosenmueller ranks 169th in the FedEx Cup standings. His long‑iron accuracy and ball‑striking suit Sedgefield. He is trading at roughly +9,000 to +11,000 for a Top 20 finish at the Wyndham Championship.

