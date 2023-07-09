Top 7 basketball stars who have shown a remarkable talent on the golf course      

Golf is most renowned for its tranquillity, which has drawn participants from other sports. NBA stars are frequently seen golfing with professional players. Stephan Curry has partnered up with Klay Thompson to compete in The Match, a celebrity golf charity tournament last month.

Some NBA stars have demonstrated exceptional talent on the golf course over the years. Aside from an outstanding basketball career, these stars have dedicated their time to golf practice and mastered their skill.

Here is a list of NBA players who are also accomplished golfers.

1) Michael Jordan

Micheal Jordan, the NBA's All-Time Greatest Player (GOAT), has spread his wings in other sports. He is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

However, aside from assisting the Chicago Bulls to multiple titles, Jordan has demonstrated a secret flair for golf. According to USA Today, he has a 1.9 handicap on the golf course.

2) Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is another NBA legend who enjoys playing golf. According to Golf Digest, he has a handicap of 10.

Barkley is often spotted on the golf course playing in Pro-Am tournaments. Speaking about golf, he told the Outlet:

"I play every day now. And I'm playing real golf."

3) Steph Curry

Steph Curry's passion for golf is nothing new. He is well-known for his long-range shooting as well as his ability to hit long shots on the golf field. He has a handicap of +1.3.

In an ESPN interview, Curry expressed his passion for golf, saying:

"It's a very time-intensive sport and to be very good at it and practice and what I heard these pros go through, it's different," Curry said. "I don't know if I'm ready for all that. But I know I'll be good enough to compete in those other events that are fun and competitive at the same time."

4) Chris Paul

Chris Paul is an outstanding basketball player. He is, nevertheless, a fantastic golfer. The NBA star played golf alongside Tiger Woods at Wyndham Clark's pro-am event in 2015.

5) Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson recently joined Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in a golf tournament at The Match. However, they were defeated by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Thompson enjoys playing golf and is practising to improve his game.

6) Larry Bird

Larry Bird, the renowned basketball star, is also an ardent golfer. He reportedly has a handicap of 4.1 and owned a golf club in Naples, Florida.

Bird has a successful NBA career. He played basketball from 1979 to 1992 and then worked as a coach from 1997 to 2000.

7) J.R. Smith

J.R. Smith is another NBA player that enjoys golf. Smith returned to North Carolina A&T to play golf after announcing retirement from basketball.

He has a long history of playing basketball for several teams. However, he stated that he got bored with the game, and called time on his basketball career. Soon after that, he went back to his college to play golf.

