Top 7 golf rule controversies of 2023 explored

With golf rules changing often since professional circuits like the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour were established, there are bound to be controversies with hundreds of rules and obligations.

The 2023 season was similar on that behalf where several prominent golfers got involved in golf rules controversies in Major Championships and prominent tournaments.

Below, we have listed 10 controversies regarding rules that shocked the golf world:

Top 7 golf rule controversies of 2023

#7 Lydia Ko's 7-shot penalty at the 2023 LPGA Tour Dana Open

Lydia Ko (Image via Getty)

The final round of the 2023 Dana Open was unfortunate for Lydia Ko, who suffered a 7-shot penalty during the final round. Due to the weather, golfers were allowed to pick up the ball, clean it and keep it in the same place during the third round.

However, the rules had changed for the final round and Ko was unaware of it. She lifted the ball on holes 3,7,9 and 11, resulting in a 7-stroke penalty from the officials.

#6 Collin Morikawa gets 2-stroke penalty because of Matthew Fitzpatrick

Collin Morikawa (Image via Getty)

Usually, sportsmanship is on display in professional golf. However, that wasn't the case for the 2023 Hero World Challenge when Collin Morikawa got a 2-stroke penalty due to a text by fellow golfer Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Morikawa violated Model Local Rule G-11 which also restricts usage of green material. Later, Fitzpatrick texted the details to official Stephen Cox, resulting in the penalty, according to golf rules.

#5 Phil Mickelson's incorrect drop at the 2023 PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson (Image via Getty)

Although there was no penalty involved in this golf rule featuring one of the most prominent figures in golf, it was still eyebrow-raising.

During the second round at the 2023 PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson's ball landed in a swampy area. Terming it unplayable, Mickelson decided to make the drop but was soon stopped by an official. Following a brief debate, the 45-time PGA Tour winner was convinced of his error and dropped his ball according to the new rules.

#4 Rory McIlroy's incorrect drop at the 2023 U.S. Open

Rory Mcllroy (Image via Getty)

Rory Mcllroy finished second at the 2023 U.S. Open and got away with a potential penalty. During the final round, McIlroy's shot went through the steep bank of a greenside bunker. After discussing with the officials, the 34-year-old decided on the spot for a free drop. He had dropped the ball per the officials.

However, according to the USGA golf rules, the official had made an error regarding the drop but it was still under 18 inches from the natural position and didn't benefit in any way, resulting in no penalty for Rory Mcllroy.

#3 Brooks Koepka's close call with the officials at the 2023 Masters Tournament

Brooks Koepka (Image via Getty)

LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka was in a prime position to win the 2023 Masters Tournament and was feeling confident on the course. He teed up alongside Gary Woodland for the final round and a video caught Koepka's caddie conversing with Woodland's caddie. Upon further inspection, Koepka's caddie was seen advising Woodland's caddie, which is strictly prohibited according to golf rules.

Usually, a 2-stroke penalty is awarded for such an incident. However, the Masters Tournament officials concluded further inspection of the golf rules and stated, "All involved were adamant that no advice was given or requested. Consequently, the Committee determined there was no breach of the Rules."

#2 Cameron Young receives a 2-shot penalty at the PGA Championship

Cameron Young (Image via Getty)

Cameron Young has been a professional golfer for several years now. Therefore, many were shocked after finding out about his 2-stroke penalty at the 2023 PGA Championship. Young teed off alongside Tommy Fleetwood, who asked him to move the ball for his swing.

The PGA Tour Rookie of the Year moved his ball one putter head to the right. However, he failed to get the ball back in the original position and played his shot, resulting in an unnecessary 2-shot penalty for the American golfer.

#1 Lee Hodges gets a 1-stroke penalty for waiting too long

Lee Hodges (Image via Getty)

The 2023 PGA Championship is widely known for its controversies regarding golf rules. Another victim of this is the PGA Tour golfer Lee Hodges, who waited too long for the ball to drop.

During the third round, Hodges made a 16-foot putter on the 17th at Oak Hill and waited for the ball to hit the hole. He waited around 34 seconds as the ball made its way.

According to the rules, Lee Hodges waited too long for the ball as the wait time is usually around 10 seconds. He was later hit with a 1-stroke penalty for the incident.